Kenya: (Watch) Family of Kenyan Police Officer Missing in Haiti Demands 'Unconditional Information' From Govt

5 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a Kenyan police officer who is reported to have gone missing 37 days ago while on an assignment with the Multinational Security Support Mission led by Kenya in Haiti, have formally requested the Attorney General's office for clarity and accountability in the matter.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Phillip Kamau, the brother of Kabiru Kamau described the emotional toll of the past month, particularly on Kabiru's immediate family.

"The daughter finished high school last year and was set to join university, but she's been asking, 'How am I going to continue with education now that my dad is not here?"' he shared.

