Somalia: Somali Voices Support for Palestine At Arab Summit in Algiers

Algiers, Algeria — Somalia's Speaker of the Federal Parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (widely known as Madoobe), has once again reiterated Somalia's unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. His remarks were delivered on Sunday during the second day of the Arab Parliament Speakers Conference, currently underway in the Algerian capital.

The high-level gathering, which brought together heads of Arab legislative institutions from across the region, is being hosted by the People's National Assembly of Algeria and chaired by Speaker Ibrahim Boughali. The event serves as a critical platform for regional cooperation and legislative coordination amid growing political tensions and humanitarian crises in the Arab world.

In his address, Speaker Madoobe extended deep appreciation to the Algerian parliament and government for organizing and hosting the conference. He also commended the leadership of Speaker Boughali for steering the discussions with what he described as "diplomatic clarity and regional sensitivity."

Turning to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Madoobe called for "genuine and collective efforts" from Arab nations and the international community to support the long-standing aspiration of the Palestinian people for statehood.

"The Palestinian question remains the core issue of the Arab world, and it requires our unwavering unity and action," he stressed.

Madoobe's firm stance reflects Somalia's historical solidarity with the Palestinian cause, a position rooted in decades of diplomatic alignment and moral support at international forums, including the United Nations and the Arab League.

The Somali Speaker's remarks come at a time when the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories continues to deteriorate. In recent months, Israeli military operations in the West Bank and Gaza have drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations and global powers alike. At the same time, efforts to revive peace negotiations have largely stalled.

By reaffirming Somalia's position on such a global stage, Speaker Madoobe signals Mogadishu's enduring alignment with Arab consensus and its rejection of normalization with Israel in the absence of a two-state solution--a move that resonates with many nations at the summit.

Beyond Palestine, Madoobe raised Somalia's concern over the protracted crisis in Sudan, which has spiraled into a humanitarian catastrophe since armed conflict erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). More than 8 million people have been displaced, and mediation efforts remain fragmented.

He called for "respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations," underscoring the need for regional actors to refrain from fueling further instability. His comments reflect Somalia's own sensitivity to foreign interference, given its own long history of civil strife and regional dynamics.

The Speaker concluded his address with a strong plea for unity among Arab parliaments, urging enhanced cooperation on development policies, legislative alignment, and collective implementation of resolutions adopted during the conference. He emphasized that without a shared vision, even the most comprehensive resolutions would remain ineffective.

"The challenges facing our region--from occupation to internal conflicts--demand an Arab legislative front that is active, coordinated, and committed," he said.

Somalia, a member of both the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has consistently positioned itself alongside fellow Arab nations in matters of regional interest. In particular, its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of its foreign policy since the 1960s, even amid internal conflicts and changing leadership at home.

Speaker Madoobe, a seasoned political figure who assumed office as Speaker of the House of the People in 2022, has previously used regional platforms to call for greater unity and conflict resolution among Arab and African states. His recent visit to Algiers reinforces Somalia's commitment to multilateral diplomacy, even as the Horn of Africa nation faces its own challenges with security, development, and state-building.

The Arab Parliament Speakers Conference is expected to conclude with a joint declaration outlining commitments on Palestine, Sudan, and other pressing regional issues. Madoobe's interventions are likely to feature prominently in the final communiqué, particularly as Arab states grapple with defining a unified stance on matters that transcend borders and ideologies.