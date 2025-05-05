Malawi: DPP Delegates for Sale - Cash, Coupons, and Corruption in Primary Elections

4 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

As the race toward the September 16, 2025 general elections gains momentum, disturbing revelations have emerged from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections--suggesting that votes are not being earned, but bought.

Nyasa Times investigations have uncovered a deepening culture of vote-buying within the DPP, where aspiring candidates are allegedly splashing millions of kwacha to bribe delegates and manipulate outcomes. The latest case comes from South Lunzu Constituency, where six candidates recently battled it out in party primaries held on April 25 at the DPP regional office in Blantyre.

Sources reveal that Veronica Ndalama, the candidate who emerged victorious, allegedly dished out MK15 million to secure her win--paying MK50,000 to each of the 300 delegates, with a further MK150,000 promised to each one upon her victory. That follow-up payment, however, remains unfulfilled.

Not to be outdone, another contender, Shadreck Banda, is said to have distributed MK4.5 million--offering MK15,000 to each delegate and promising a MK100,000 shopping voucher post-win.

One delegate who spoke on condition of anonymity, identifying himself only as "Mabvuto Chagwamtengo" from Area 12, confirmed receiving the bribe. "Yes, it's true we were given MK50,000 by Veronica Ndalama. People voted for her because of the cash, not competence. Times are tough, and the money talked--even though most of us don't support her," he said.

Another delegate, "Angella Juvinala" from Area 5 (name withheld), corroborated the claims, stating: "We were called at night, handed MK50,000, and asked to fill in a coupon with our name, phone number, and the MK150,000 we were promised after the win. These coupons were collected as we stood in line to vote."

Delegates admit that the outcome was heavily swayed by money--not merit. Similar vote-buying schemes have also been reported in Blantyre City South-West, Thyolo-Thava, and parts of the Central Region.

Repeated attempts to get a comment from DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba proved unsuccessful.

As the DPP touts its readiness for 2025, this scandal casts a long shadow over its internal democratic processes--raising critical questions about integrity, transparency, and the price of power in Malawian politics.

