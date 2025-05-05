Malawi: Food Security - Deputy Minister Chambo Launches Dowa-Dambo Irrigation Scheme

4 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Benedicto Chambo on Friday Commissioned the operations of Dowa-Dambo Irrigation Scheme.

Speaking during the launch , Chambo said was so impressed to witness such magnificent project which will change alot of ordinary lives.

"It was just speculations, but now we have started planting. It means people will start seeing the food from this dam. This is one way that our president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wants the country to be food secured. So the people of Dowa are the first to prove that this nation, one day, will be food secured. We will not ever import food from anywhere, but we will export the foods," he said.

Chambo commended the leadership at the Ministry of Agriculture which is led by Sam Kawale and the ever hard working of members of staff in the Ministry of Agriculture without forgetting the farmers.

"This collaboration will improve something very great for this nation. And I am encouraging other areas to emulate the same system that is happening here in Dowa," said the Minister.

According to Chambo this will give the country a good future, a nation that will have a well balanced food diet from irrigation. We have been relying on land fed, but now we want to rely on irrigation. Farmers should plant three seasons. These are called cycles, because any crop has a cycle. The cycles of the crops would admire the usefulness of the farmers at this dam," he said.

He said currently , the project has covered 400 hectares and that from these hectorage it is expected that from each hectare to harvest a minimum of five tonnes.

"So far in the country wide, we are, targeting 50,000 hectares for irrigation so this is a great achievement for our country," he said.

Senior Chief Chakhaza Remarks

According to the senior chief , the project will go along way in helping people of his area. The chief said was happy the project has already created employment for people in his area.

About the project

Dowa-Dambo Irrigation Scheme is the eighth scheme that the Government of Malawi through the Department of Irrigation under the Programme for Rural Irrigation

Development (PRIDE) Programme is constructing.

With funding from the Malawi Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), PRIDE has already constructed the following irrigation schemes:

Wowo in Phalombe, Lingoni in Machinga, Mlooka and Matoponi in Zomba, Mafinga and Marko in Chitipa district. Two schemes, namely: Mzenga in Nkhata Bay and Chipofya in Rumphi are currently being constructed with completion expected before the end of this year.

The scheme, which has 453 hectares, is being constructed by Foundation for Irrigation and

Sustainable Development (FISD) and a joint venture of SAWA Group and SICO companies at a combined cost of 29.1 billion

Malawi Kwacha (US$16, 652,458).

Out of the nine schemes PRIDE has constructed and is still constructing, Dowa-Dambo Irrigation Scheme is the first dambased scheme.

The two contractors are constructing five (5) dams that will ensure steady supply of water for irrigation to the whole 453-ha command area.

Under Lot 1, SAWA & SICO JV is expected to put up 20 solar pumps that will support the irrigation of 160 hectares while under

Lot 2 contractor, FISD is installing 40 solar pumps to take care of the remaining 293 hectares. By mid-March, Lot 2 under FISD was at 90 percent while Lot 1 under SAWA Group and SICO was at 13 percent.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.