Ethiopia: Quality Village Initiative Boosts Ethiopian Exports, Products Global Market

Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprises (ECAE) quality village is taking steps that stride enhance the quality of Ethiopian products for both local and international markets.

Recently ECAE Director General, Engineer Meaza Abera told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the transformative impact of the newly established quality village which aims to promote indigenous economic reforms.

The Quality Village is the first of its kind in Ethiopia, features five dedicated institutions focused on maintaining high quality and standards for products destined for export.

The quality village state-of-the-art buildings equipped with training rooms and testing laboratories, the initiative provides essential services such as laboratory testing, inspection, and certification, she said.

ECAE offers training for enterprises and evaluations for factories, with nine branches operating across the country, she noted.

So far ECAE has successfully raised awareness among 23,000 individuals and certified 500 organizations in various management systems, including Quality Management, Food Safety, Educational Organization Management, and Occupational Health and Safety to make competent producers or factories in the international level.

Certifying and providing certification is vital for organizations striving to enhance their operational standards and compete effectively in the global market.

Abera Biru (PhD) from the Addis Ababa Labor and Skill Bureau said the quality village initiative stands as a beacon of hope for the future of Ethiopian exports, fostering a culture of quality that will resonate on the global stage.

He added the importance of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems and the certification provide for those that performed better quality either colleges or institutions would pave the way for their future advancements by ensuring quality through digitalization to enhance competitiveness and mitigate risks of bankruptcy.

"Despite the challenges, only four polytechnic colleges have achieved certification, marking a vital step towards enhancing productivity in Ethiopia's educational and industrial sectors".

Abera noted that obtaining certification not only boosts national competitiveness but also prepares qualified trainees and high-quality products for the market.

Leadership is crucial in sustaining these efforts, ensuring that Ethiopia continues to make strides in quality assurance and product excellence.