Ethiopia: ITA deepens Business Partnerships With Ethiopian Firms

4 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is intensifying its efforts to strengthen business partnerships between Italian enterprises and Ethiopian startups, leveraging Ethiopia's growing investment appeal and strategic regional position, ITA Director Claudio Pasqualucci revealed.

In an interview with Gazette Plus during the Innovation Africa 2025 Summit held in Addis Ababa, Claudio highlighted Ethiopia's emerging role as a vital trade and logistics hub in the Horn of Africa.

"Ethiopia offers unmatched connectivity in East Africa, supported by a young, educated workforce and an increasingly innovation-driven economy," he noted.

Claudio underscored that these developments make Ethiopia a top priority under Italy's ambitious Mattei Plan, a strategic policy designed to expand economic cooperation with African nations.

"Our mission is to create win-win business opportunities for both Italian and Ethiopian partners through technology transfer, investment, and co-creation," he said.

Italy's interest in Ethiopia is particularly strong in the agro-industry, with a focus on the coffee sector. "Although Italy does not produce coffee, it is one of the world's largest importers and consumers. Ethiopian coffee--renowned for its quality--is central to that supply chain," Claudio said, suggesting opportunities in value addition, processing, packaging, and export logistics.

Other priority sectors include civil infrastructure, urban beautification, renewable energy, and technology development. Italian companies, known for their expertise in architecture and urban planning, are looking to contribute to Ethiopia's growing cities through sustainable design and infrastructure support.

The ITA is placing special emphasis on empowering startups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Ethiopia. It is actively planning joint projects, innovation hubs, and exchange programs to foster collaboration between young entrepreneurs in both countries.

"We encourage Ethiopian startups to engage with our programs and attend international trade fairs and summits," Claudio urged. "These platforms are where relationships are built, ideas are exchanged, and future partnerships are born."

In addition to private-sector engagements, the ITA collaborates with the Ethiopian government, chambers of commerce, and development institutions to streamline regulatory processes, improve market access, and ensure capacity building for local businesses.

The Italian Trade Agency has had a physical presence in Ethiopia for over 15 years, facilitating numerous trade missions and supporting the establishment of Italian businesses across various sectors. This includes partnerships with Ethiopian universities, vocational institutes, and innovation centers aimed at aligning skill development with market needs.

By aligning Italian expertise with Ethiopian potential, the ITA envisions a long-term partnership that not only drives mutual economic growth but also contributes to job creation, knowledge transfer, and sustainable development.

"Ethiopia is not just a market--it's a strategic partner for Italy in Africa," Claudio concluded. "Through collaboration, we can build resilient economies and a shared future of prosperity."

