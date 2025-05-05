Ethiopia: Bureau to Commemorate Historic Victory

-The Illubabur Zone Culture and Tourism Bureau has announced preparations to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Sambé, in line with Ethiopian Patriots Day, which will take place this Monday.

Bureau Head Wondimu Debela explained that Sambé, a location in the Illubabur Zone of the Oromia Region, was among the battles that marked the defeat of Fascist Italy during the second Italo-Ethiopian War.

Wondimu told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Sambé is where the strength of Africans was demonstrated. He noted that approximately 12,000 Italian soldiers, armed with modern weaponry, aimed to capture Gore town during their second offensive.

He added that local populations, including those from Illubabur, the Southern Nations, Wollega, and Shewa united to confront the invading forces.

Their significant victory at Sambé established it as a historic landmark. Wondimu noted that since May 5, 1941, Sambé has stood as a symbol of African triumph.

He highlighted that the unity of Ethiopians and the strategic destruction of a 12-meter-long bridge over the Keber River were crucial to this victory. This action, along with the challenging terrain, hindered the Italian advance, leading to significant losses and eventual surrender due to food shortages.

Wondimu also mentioned that the Culture and Tourism Bureau is undertaking extensive development efforts to preserve the site's history for future generations and promote it as a tourist destination.

Historian Temesgen Korje, who has extensively researched Sambé, reiterated that the site represents African resistance against colonial aggression.

He noted the challenges faced by Ethiopian forces, including a lack of modern weaponry, while the Italian army was equipped with advanced arms and included soldiers from Libya and Sudan. Despite these disadvantages, the Ethiopians achieved an inspiring victory.

Temesgen emphasized the collective responsibility to pass on the history of Sambé to future generations. He believes that messages from government officials during the annual commemorations help instill a shared understanding of this legacy. Notable Ethiopian heroes, such as JagamaKelo and GeresuDuki, played key roles in the battle.

Sambé is also rich in tourist attractions, featuring the Yayo Forest, 37 year-round waterfalls, and Gore town, which serves as an open-air museum showcasing 22 historical sites.

The site not only commemorates a pivotal victory but also offers a window into Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage. The anniversary of this historic battle, to be celebrated on May 5, 2025, will feature the participation of high-ranking government officials, according to Wondimu.