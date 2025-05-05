Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates Bulbula Park, Mesob One-Stop Service Center

PM Abiy receives Angola's External Relations Minister

This week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) welcomed Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola, to his office.

Angola's External Relations Minister came to Ethiopia as Special Envoy of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola, to deliver a message on behalf of the President. PM Abiy received the official message sent from the president and discussed it with Téte António.

Inauguration of Mesob One-Stop Service Center

This week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), along with senior government officials, inaugurated the Mesob One-Stop Service Center, a center established to modernize the government institutions' service delivery system. Already, 12 institutions have begun offering over 40 different services under one roof. The center includes three critical elements, and it enables citizens to save time and access services more efficiently.

PM Abiy stated during the inauguration that the Ethiopian Government is committed to transforming and modernizing the service delivery system, and the Mesob One-Stop Service Center is a model in this regard.

President Taye, members of the Diplomatic community visit Mesob One-Stop Service Center

President Taye Atske Selassie, along with members of the diplomatic community based in Addis Ababa and heads of international organizations, have visited Mesob One-Stop Service Center, inaugurated this week by PM Abiy Ahmed.

Prime Minister Abiy inaugurates Bulbula Park in Addis Ababa

This week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) inaugurated the Bulbula Park, which was a dumping ground which currently transformed into a valuable public utility space. The park was constructed and inaugurated within a few months, according to the Premier.