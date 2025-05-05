East Africa: Ethiopia's 5 Mln Coders Initiative Accelerates Digital Workforce Transformation

- The 5 Million Coders Initiative, a joint effort between the governments of Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is rapidly transforming Ethiopia's digital landscape.

It is also equipping thousands of citizens with in-demand tech skills and creating global job opportunities, officials said.

Speaking to local media, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology Digital Economic Development Lead Executive Officer Seyoum Mengesha said the initiative is playing a key role in building a digital workforce.

"Despite infrastructural challenges, the Ministry is working closely with Ethio Telecom to expand access and enable more citizens--including those in remote areas-- to participate in the training," he stated.

Seyoum emphasized the need for both public and private sector employees to acquire digital skills to remain competitive in an increasingly tech-driven global economy. "We are also creating conducive environments in schools to ensure young people are not left behind," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Ministry of Labor and Skills Labor Market Information System Project Manager Berhanu Aleka noted that the initiative is significantly enhancing Ethiopia's global competitiveness.

"So far, Ethiopia has secured over 95,000 outsourced jobs from abroad through this program. Of these, 50,000 have already been filled by trained citizens earning an average of 2,000 USD per month," Berhanu said.

He emphasized that the initiative offers manifold benefits: building local capacity, generating foreign income, and facilitating overseas employment opportunities.

Yosef Getachew, a participant, shared his optimism: "The skill training will make life easier for many of us."

According to the latest data, 688,805 individuals have enrolled in the initiative since its launch a year ago, and 269,642 have received certification--representing a 39.15% achievement rate. While progress is promising, officials acknowledge that much work remains to meet the national target of five million coders.

Launched to bridge Ethiopia's digital skills gap, the initiative is a cornerstone of the country's strategy to harness the potential of its youthful population and position itself as a competitive digital economy in Africa and beyond.