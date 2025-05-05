Ethiopia: Motl Focuses On Solving Core Logistics Challenges

4 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

-The Ministry of Transport and Logistics (MoTL) has reiterated commitment to addressing fundamental challenges in the logistics sector to improve efficiency and overall performance.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, MoTL Advisor Mengistu Hailemariam (PhD) stated that the Ministry has been emphasizing on addressing logistics sector fundamental problems such as inadequate infrastructure, technology implementation, service delivery, knowledge and skills gaps, lack of cooperation and others.

"Addressing logistics sector challenges would greatly contribute to improve efficiency and performance, enhance trade facilitation, infrastructure development, adopting technologies and others," he added.

Over the past decade, Ethiopia has implemented logistics strategies and policies designed to boost the sector's performance and competitiveness. These efforts have primarily focused on the critical issues mentioned above. The Ministry has also conducted ongoing consultative forums, particularly with private sector stakeholders, to raise awareness and foster collaboration.

Mengistu emphasized that due to the dynamic nature of the logistics sector, performance levels vary across organizations. Logistics sector service providers or organizations are expected to fulfill their own infrastructure, machinery, skilled manpower, designing and implementing their own strategies and others, he noted.

Panafric Global CEO, Elisabeth Getahun, also underscored the importance of institutional alignment and resource accessibility. "Facilitating further integration of institutions, financial access mainly foreign exchange supply and others would contribute to achieve better performance, attract more investment and overcome sector operational challenges," she said.

At a recent stakeholder panel discussion, MoTL highlighted the need for sustainable, competitive, and professional logistics service institutions. State Minister DengeBoru said on the occasion that Ethiopia's economic transformation is closely tied to the development of a robust logistics sector."We are working to build competitive logistics service providers that can sustainably meet rising demands while integrating into global trade systems," the State Minister added.

