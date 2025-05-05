Ethiopia: Patriot's Victory Day - Sign, Seal of Ethiopians Unity

Some battles fade away from the chronicles of history because they hold little significance for the generation to come or carry no lasting value.

The other way round, there are battles whose impact transcends borders and generations, resonating not only within the nations directly involved in the battles but also among oppressed peoples around the world. These kinds of battles are always remembered, not only being recorded in history books but also imprinted into the hearts of patriots and freedom seekers.

The battle fought in 1896 between Ethiopia and the invading Italian forces is one such moment that continues to resonate across the globe, remaining a landmark event in global history. The Victory not only heralded Ethiopia's independence but also brought about a profound and enduring impact on global history. It ignited the flames of the anti-colonial movement among Black people worldwide and shifted the course of global history.

Historians agree that the Battle of Adwa, fought between a single African country armed with traditional weapons and a well-organized and technologically advanced Italian army, stands as a defining moment in the global struggle against colonialism. This triumph was more than a military victory for Ethiopian patriots; equally, it became a powerful symbol of resistance, hope, and inspiration for all people around the world striving for justice, dignity, and independence. At the same time, the crushing defeat of the Italian forces at the hands of Ethiopian patriots left a "shameful scar" on the history of European colonial power, aborting their wicked ambitions and shattering their hopes of establishing dominance in Africa.

However, as indicated by several historians, as the victory at the Battle of Adwa in 1896 inflicted a humiliating blow to the Italian invaders, Fascist Italy returned to Ethiopia in 1935, after nearly 40 years of preparation seeking revenge for its earlier defeat. This time it was armed with poison gas and other weapons banned by the laws of war. Unfortunately, despite the brutality of the invasion, the resistance the Italian forces faced from the Ethiopian patriots was fierce. Defeated for the second time, the Italian forces fled the country in May 1941.

Marking the end of the Italian occupation in 1941 and the return of Emperor Haile Selassie, Ethiopians commemorate Patriots' Victory Day every April, and pay tribute to forefathers and foremothers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.

This year marks the 84th anniversary of Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day, which will be commemorated tomorrow, Monday, May 5, with various events. In light of this occasion, The Ethiopian Herald had an opportunity to interview Visual Artist Eshetu Tiruneh, the son of an Ethiopian patriot, to hear his reflections on the significance of the day.

According to Eshetu, the fascist forces tried their level best in their power to demoralize Ethiopians and weaken their unity. "However, to the surprise of the fascist forces and the international community, Ethiopians fought heroically the entire five years, making life difficult for the invading force. The fascists employed every possible tactic to bring Ethiopia under their control, though all were in vain. This was because the unity of Ethiopians was unbreakable, as there was no earthly power at the time capable of eroding our unity."

According to Eshetu, Ethiopia's rich history is a testament to the resilience and unity of its people, particularly during times of crisis; it seems that there is an invisible power that brings all Ethiopians together. "Ethiopians have consistently demonstrated remarkable strength and solidarity in their battles against the invading forces throughout their history. This collective spirit has been pivotal not only in repelling foreign aggressors but also in fostering a sense of national identity that transcends ethnic, cultural and regional differences. The courage displayed during the struggle, including the notable battles against the Fascist Italian forces, exemplifies how unity can be a powerful weapon against oppression."

Eshetu also said, unlike other African countries that have faced internal divisions or infighting in the face of external threats, Ethiopians have largely stood together, showcasing a profound commitment to their land. This unity has often been rooted in a shared cultural heritage and a deep-seated love for their country.

"The patriotism that gushed during the fascist invasion in the 1930s served as a prime example, where various ethnic groups and religions set aside their differences to resist colonialism."

According to Eshetu, even after Ethiopia gained its victory over the invading forces, there were several attempts by other forces to seize its land by force. However, they all were driven back by the combined hands of Ethiopians. This is due to the reason that the sense of Ethiopiansim is founded with strong base and it is still intact.

Undoubtedly, Ethiopia's victory against invading forces stands as a profound testament to the unity and strength of its people. Throughout history, the nation's remarkable ability to consolidate its diverse cultural and ethnic differences into a cohesive front has been pivotal in repelling aggressors. This spirit of unity transcends the many distinctions among various groups, showcasing a shared commitment to safeguarding their homeland from external threats. Each battle fought and every victory achieved serve as powerful indicators of this collective strength, illustrating how, when faced with common enemies, Ethiopians have consistently risen above divisions to forge a united resistance.

The narrative of Ethiopia's struggles against colonization and aggression reveals that cultural and ethnic diversity, often perceived as if a source of division can instead be a source of strength when a common purpose is recognized. Throughout the ages, whether during the notable victories against Italian forces or in more recent conflicts, the Ethiopian people's ability to unite has proven vital in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity. This unity is not merely a historical phenomenon; it is a living, breathing element of Ethiopian identity that continues to resonate today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This unity is not simply a historical event; it is a dynamic, living part of Ethiopian identity that continues to resonate today.

Moreover, the consistent pattern of resilience exhibited by Ethiopians in the face of adversity underscores a profound truth: when people stand together, they can surmount even the most formidable challenges. The victories etched into the annals of Ethiopian history are not only military triumphs but also emblematic of the power of solidarity in achieving national goals. As new generations reflect on these historical milestones, it becomes increasingly important for them to embody the same spirit of unity while navigating contemporary issues facing the nation.

In conclusion, Ethiopia's strength lies within its unwavering unity against external threats, demonstrating that collective resolve can surpass any cultural or ethnic divisions. This unity has historically allowed Ethiopians to defy oppression and assert their sovereignty, serving as a potent reminder of the country's resilience. As Ethiopia looks to the future, it must continue to nurture this spirit of togetherness, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, understands their vital role in protecting the nation. Embracing this shared identity will empower Ethiopia to stand strong against any challenges, fostering an enduring legacy of unity and strength for generations to come.