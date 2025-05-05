Ethiopia: The Etiquette Pavilion - Keeper of Rituals and Civility's Forgotten Secrets

Etiquette Pavilion is a place that holds the secrets of "rituals and civility". "Rituals are all about showing respect," as Confucius once said. His ideal of "universal benevolence" aimed to promote love through acts of politeness and reverence. At Etiquette Pavilion, classicism and modern aesthetics are fused through an immersive theatrical performance providing a spiritual journey of civility.

In these plays, classic figures and events of civility such as "giving way to neighbors", "Gate of Respecting the Sage" and "Zhuge Liang and Huang Yueying" are recreated in contemporary drama.

By drawing parallels between ancient wisdom and present-day issues, the performance prompts a dialogue between different eras. Through live interactions and thought-provoking interpretations, the audience is able to truly understand that practicing civility is not a trivial matter. This performance showcases the essence of Confucianism through a semi-immersive theatrical approach, merging philosophical thoughts, humanistic values, educational principles and moral concepts.

Delving into the core of Chinese Confucianism and traditional culture, it highlights the relevance of Confucian teachings in today's society. The aim is to inspire visitors to absorb knowledge and wisdom from our rich cultural heritage in these modern and immersive scenarios. This allows for the inheritance of classic ideas offering inspirations for people's day life.

Harmoniously integrating mountains as the skeleton and water as the lifeblood, the layout of Luyuan Village followed the traditional Chinese "dragon-shaped" philosophy. Historically, during the Ming and Qing dynasties, Luyuan Village had a north-south oriented old street that originated north of the Yi River and extended upwards along Nishan.

The Luyuan Village surrounded by a vibrant "traditional settlement" that are intertwined with the elegance of a classical Chinese garden. Hills are meticulously piled, waters artfully channeled; solid forms harmonize with voids, framed views borrow distant scenery, and every step reveals a new vista.

According to the Analects of Confucius, one disciple called Zixia said "Artisans master their crafts in their workshops; a man of great virtue attain the universal principle through learning." Just as artisans promote their technical skills through relentless practice, scholars cultivate virtue and rituals through continuous study.

Lantern Hand-made Room

Legend has it that when a carp leaps over the dragon gate, it becomes a great dragon-a timeless symbol of perseverance and triumph over adversity. Each lantern is more than a handcrafted artifact; it is a tangible blessing for academic or career aspirations.

"Gezhi" Pavilion

"Gezhi" is derived from one book the Great Learning. Knowledge is attained through the investigation of things, only when things are investigated can knowledge be perfected. Gezhi Pavilion showcases China's artisan ingenuity from folk crafts and master artisans to intangible cultural heritage techniques. Here, one can learn more traditional Chinese culture through exhibits of traditional craftsmanship and study tour curricula.

There is an old saying in the Analects of Confucius. "While parents are alive, man should not travel so far, if travel is necessary, there must be a clear destination."

In ancient times, when transportation and communication were underdeveloped, man always lived with their parents and never travelled so far while their parents lived. But when separation became inevitable, how did ancient people stay connected? From this pavilion, tourists immerse themselves in the ancient Chinese postal systems through a sensory journey and a series of DIY activities, such as writing and delivering letters.

Later, Family letters gradually evolved into structured family instructions, with two monumental works emerging: Yan Zhitui's Family Instructions of Master Yan and Zhu Bolu's Family Mottoes. Sought to rebuild family ethics and restore social cohesion through timeless principles.

According to the Books of Ritual of Zhou dynasty, official correspondence required bamboo slips (jian) sealed with imperial stamps, ensuring security and solemnity. From this hall one can utilize Four Treasures of the Study (brush/ink/paper/ink-stone) to engage in calligraphy experience.

We offer an immersive exploration of Shandong's representative cultural artifacts - including mulberry bark paper, Nishan ink stones, Fuxing brushes, and other distinctive writing tools.

This pavilion named Qiqiao Pavilion, which is dedicated to showcasing the harmonious interplay between China's unique mathematical philosophy and artisanal ingenuity. Rooted in ancient Chinese wisdom, the exhibition highlights how numerical principles shaped architectural marvels and practical problem-solving systems.

There are two exhibition zones: Themes on mortise and tenon joints and dougong brackets exploring the mathematics-driven carpentry techniques behind traditional Chinese timber structures so as to solve society problems inspired by ancient text.

An elderly craftsman from Luyuan Village shares stories and practical knowledge about dougong brackets, the iconic wooden structures of traditional Chinese architecture.

He then organizes a hands-on dougong assembly contest for tourists. At the end, the craftsman presents each man the dougong model they assembled themselves as a memorable keepsake.

A winding stream flows beside the path, its source hidden from view. Scattered rocks divide the flow into gentle streams. The water cascades over the rocks with a soothing melody inviting us to close eyes and feel Luyuan's vitality.

There can be a hub for festivals, live performances, and interactive events, it channels the energy of ancient markets, street arts, ceremonial reenactments, and intangible heritage showcases. On Nanfeng Terrace, elders perform traditional arts, sharing his skills and experience with all of us.

The terrace behind Luban Pavilion offers the best point for sightseeing the 300-meter dragon-shaped water system. To the north, rooftops of buildings cascade in harmonious layers, while platforms and scenic bridges decorate the view. Delicate architecture and lush landscapes mirror on the expansive water surface. One can glimpse Wenchang Pavilion from far away, where a waterfall symbolizing the "dragon's tail" flows. Distant hills and mountains like an ink-wash painting, immersing visitors into the poetic scroll of Luyuan Village.

To the north of Luban Pavilion, the elevated terrace employs massive carved boulders to harmonize the steep terrain gradient. Waterfall is ingeniously integrated into this natural slope, where the waterfall plunges into an emerald-green pool.

The pool is encircled by artfully scattered rocks, while towering carved boulders stand majestically creating a poetic view of "pool shadow and cliffs".

From a far, the white waterfall appears to leap dynamically from the pool, embodying a fusion of natural grandeur and human wisdom.

A valley lies in the front of clear pool, the serpentine stream winds through moss-covered boulders, its crystalline waters murmuring beneath a canopy of artificial mist.

Curved Waterscape features a straightened shoreline with hard-edged embankments and a narrowed waterway, intentionally designed to enhance cross-bank interaction and diversify tourists' experiences of water systems and riparian landscapes.

This area reviving the rustic charm of mountain forests. A stone bridge arches over the murmuring stream, its ancient masonry blending seamlessly with the wild surroundings.

The water winds around an emerald islet, where untamed flowers and weathered rocks intermingle crafting a landscape of effortless harmony and tranquility.

Liang Gong Temple, honoring Shuliang He, the father of Confucius, who lived in Luyuan Village and fathered the sage there. Wenchang Pavilion built to enshrine Confucius and later generations of Confucian scholars throughout history.

One can still access Confucius' teachings 2,500 years later, thanks not only to his disciples compiling the Analects of Confucius, but also to generations of Confucian scholars who preserved and reinterpreted his wisdom through commentaries, academic rigor, teaching, and cultural transmission, ensuring its continuity across dynasties