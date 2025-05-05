Ethiopia: Oh Truth, Where Art Thou!

column

These days most of us complain that it's practically impossible to have good, sensible discussions with people on any issue. Why?

Well there could be a hundred and one reasons. One thing is that since most of us have the social media as our ultimate source of information you just couldn't find people having the same understanding on issues about which one wouldn't have to read between the lines! The social media especially these days being largely a place where you could easily be led across all the wrong roads according to the wishes and goals of those who manage the sites, things mostly dominated by total ignorance and the failure to understand what they actually hear or read.

On the other hand since we seem to have stopped asking questions and take things as facts as they come we don't seem to have enough info. package to see us through any discussion about anything. It's difficult to concentrate on an issue and talk about the real cream of things when one doesn't have all the real and uncompromised facts.

Say you want to talk about politics without any bias and favoritism. Isn't that nice had it been possible? Believe me that is the hardest topics where you could easily get people to listen to what you have to say. They aren't ready to hear you out in ways that they would enable themselves to understand the kind of thoughts you are loaded with. They just rush to put you in some political camp and make you either the first angel to walk the earth among all the sinning mortals, or the right hand person of Lucifer himself! Mind you, this comes even when you don't have the chance to make your case! You are always in support of this side or in opposition of that side. In such situations it is hard to voice your beliefs, and detail your own versions of issues. I mean the only way the real story comes out is when you are willing to speak without bias and with open heart, with hatred for no side and only love for humanity. That sounds like the silliest kind of fiction, wouldn't you say?

"Did you say, love for humanity?"

"Yes, I did. What is wrong with that?

"Have you visited any doctor recently?

"What does that have to do with what we are talking about?"

"Look, making statements like 'love for humanity' in the open any doctor worth his white gown would never let you out on the streets without first putting you away from the very humanity you profess to love until you chill out enough to part with your crazy ideas. Love for humanity! That is the stupidest thing anyone would say in these times of total chaos where no one knows what tomorrow has in store for mankind!"

Really! Is it really the stupidest thing to say things like 'love for humanity?' But then the fact is that while there are many of us who work for nothing but the destruction of everything mankind needs for survival there are millions who really think, and many of them work, for the good of humanity. The failure to acknowledge these facts many times takes across the wrong, and much of the time dangerous, roads and we probably end up in some mental ditch. The tendency to generalize things must be one of the lethal maladies of the present age. After all, many times the real story is in the details and there seem to be nothing we hate more than details! Simply many of as aren't as enthusiastic to go into details of things and are satisfied with crude generalizations that are not only wrong but toxic enough to infect others without their knowledge that they were being led into the den of the lions while they think they were headed for the nests of the singing birds! This doesn't always happen by chance or even by accident. many times it could be deliberate and blueprinted!

Say you want to talk about world affairs. Believe me there are so many experts on world affairs that you would be left practically confused on which side to listen to and which side to ignore. If you follow the social media and all the things people from this part of the world post you wonder "About what in the world are these people talking? Don't we have more than enough of our own problems about which we have to sincerely talk and come up with ideas that bind us even more firmly?

In recent weeks the Middle East issue seems to have become a hot issue for many of our compatriots if what we read on the social media is anything to go by. Well, indeed what goes on that part of the world as heartbreaking as it is no wonder people debate about it. The human destruction is so much so it just doesn't seem to take place in these nominally modern times when mankind is supposed to be much more civilized than it was a few decades back. We are in the age of AI! But even AI which was supposed to be for all the good of humanity is being used in places of armed conflicts costing hundreds even thousands of lives. And the irony of t is that we are being told that AI might go rogue and launch missiles on the wrong targets!

Anyway reading the posts from all sides there are certain things that seem to be missing. The conflicts over there have historical contexts without the knowledge of which is rather difficult to come to conclusions. Digging deeper in to the archives of unbiased historical literature would save us from mistake conclusions, because we see much of mistaken conclusions and that's not at all nice! Another worrying factor about the online debates is that there is too much name calling as all sides seem to claim owning the mantel of truth accusing the other sides of a hundred sins and even crimes! Being hot-blooded isn't the ultimate seal of being the owners of the facts as they are on the ground. So cool down, concentrate on the issues only and avoid name calling as that doesn't come from the position of strength and confidence.

Oh Truth, Where art Thou!