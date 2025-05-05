Ethiopia: Victory Day Message - Embrace History to Build Ethiopia's Future

The Ethiopian Patriots Association is urging the younger generation to draw strength from the patriotism and unity of historical heroes/heroines to tackle modern challenges such as poverty, conflict, and underdevelopment.

In connection with the 84th Patriots' Victory Day on May 5 , 2025, the Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that understanding and honoring Ethiopia's rich history is essential for building a peaceful and prosperous future.

"Any Ethiopian who does not reflect on their past--and any generation that ignores its history--cannot effectively shape the future," he said.

Lij Daniel underscored the importance of reviving the patriotic spirit that defeated Fascist Italy's second invasion and contributed to Ethiopia's enduring sovereignty.

He pointed to Ethiopia's long history of achievement--from the architectural marvels of Fasilides, Lalibela, and Axum, to the democratic values of the Gada system and traditional conflict resolution practices--as sources of national pride and lessons for today's leaders and citizens.

Criticizing internal divisions and narrow self-interests, Lij Daniel warned, "We are weakening ourselves by engaging in petty rivalries.

The mindset of 'I am better than you' is tearing us apart." He called on citizens to emulate the selflessness and unity of the patriots, promoting peace and prioritizing national interests over individual or group agendas.

The Association is actively engaging with youth through school-based programs, discussions, and cultural events that emphasize Ethiopian identity, unity, and the role of young people in national development. "We need a generation that is patriotic, ethical, and educated--one that respects religion and culture while standing firm in defending our sovereignty," he added.

Lij Daniel also stressed the responsibility of public servants to act with integrity, avoid unnecessary disputes, and serve the public interest.

He warned against the influence of destabilizing forces and emphasized the need to protect peace and cultural heritage.

Highlighting recent national achievements like the construction of the Abbay Dam , he called for similar unity and support for the government's peaceful efforts to secure access to sea routes.