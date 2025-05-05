Tunisia: Tap Meeting At Filt - 'Reinventing Cultural Journalism' At the Heart of Recommendations

Tunis, May 3 — The promotion of culture through the TAP news agency and media in general, along with TAP's leading role in strengthening ties between the media and the cultural sector, were among the key recommendations from a panel discussion titled "The Role of TAP in Spreading Book Culture."

The event was held at the Kram Exhibition Centre during the 39th Tunis International Book Fair (FILT), running from April 25 to May 4, 2025, under the slogan "Reading to Build."

One of the debate's main recommendations was redefining the relationship between media and publishing houses, treating publishers as partners in cultural dissemination. The discussion took place at TAP's stand during FILT.

Participants also emphasised the need to enhance journalists' writing skills through specialised training in literary criticism techniques.

This would enrich their journalistic content and solidify cultural journalism as a distinct specialisation within the media institution.

In an era where media faces growing challenges--particularly due to digital transformation--TAP was urged to "keep pace with modern technological advancements and leverage them effectively in journalism without compromising editorial values and professional ethics."

Digital media presents a unique opportunity to "reinvent cultural journalism and expand its reach, especially among youth."

This aligns with the debate's primary goal: highlighting TAP's efforts in elevating cultural journalism and reaffirming its commitment to promoting culture in Tunisia.

Panelists proposed establishing a national award for the best book, decided by public vote, to promote reading culture and recognise Tunisian writers, hosting an annual intellectual conference at TAP's headquarters, focusing on Tunisian and Arab cultural and artistic developments. The event would serve as a platform for debates among thought leaders, artists, and cultural figures.

The discussion featured journalists, mostly graduates of the Institute of Press and Information Sciences (IPSI), including: Najeh Missaoui, TAP CEO, Rim Gacem, Head of TAP's Cultural Desk, Sadok Hammami, IPSI Director.

Representatives from the publishing sector included Mohammed Saleh Betaieb, Alif Editions, Nouri Abid, Mohamed Ali Hammi Editions, Wided Ben Yahmed, Communications Officer, Cérès Editions and novelist Issa Medddeb.

This marked TAP's first cultural engagement with FILT's audience, coinciding with the World Press Freedom Day (May 3).

The recommendations resonate with UNESCO's focus for World Press Freedom Day 2025: "Informing in a New Era - The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media."

It highlighed AI's growing influence on journalism, urging media to adapt while upholding ethical standards.