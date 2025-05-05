Zimbabwe: Former 'Generations' Actress Six Nyamane Seems to Have Swapped Reading Scripts for Djing

Former Generations actress Six Nyamane seems to have swapped reading scripts to spin the decks.

Six, who is popularly known for her role as Nozipho Cele-Moroka on Generations: The Legacy bid the show farewell on April 24.

Social media was abuzz after she shared images of her behind the turntables, with users suggesting she has shifted her focus to her DJ career. She also added "DJ" to her biography.

"She looks so happy. Sometimes a new chapter is just what you need," said one user.

Another said: "She's my favourite face to ever land on our small screens."

"I thought she was focusing on her upcoming wedding," wrote one user.

Another user commented: "Natural beauty."

Six is celebrating a new chapter in her career after she recently tied the knot to Mohale.