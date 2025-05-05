Somalia: U.S. Africom Airstrike Targets Isis Militants in Puntland, Says Somali Defence Ministry

Mogadishu, Somalia — - In a coordinated effort with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike this morning in Puntland, targeting militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS). The airstrike resulted in significant enemy casualties, according to initial reports.

The Ministry of Defence of Somalia has commended the successful operation, praising the collaboration between the Somali government and the U.S. military in combating terrorism. A statement from the Ministry emphasized the importance of the ongoing partnership and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to working with international allies to eradicate terrorist groups operating within the country.

"The airstrike today is a clear demonstration of the strength of our partnership with U.S. AFRICOM," the Ministry said in a statement. "Together, we remain dedicated to defeating the terrorist threat posed by ISIS and other extremist factions. This successful operation is another step forward in ensuring the security and stability of Somalia."

The airstrike, according to AFRICOM, is part of an ongoing campaign to target and eliminate Al-Shabaab and ISIS, which have been destabilizing the region, particularly in the northern and central parts of Somalia.

While no specific details have been released regarding the number of ISIS militants killed or captured, the Somali government has vowed to continue its counterterrorism operations in collaboration with international partners to disrupt and dismantle these militant networks.

The U.S. military has been conducting operations in Somalia for several years, primarily focused on targeting al-Shabaab militants, but ISIS-affiliated groups have increasingly become a threat in the country, particularly in Puntland.

This operation underscores the continued international effort to support Somalia's fight against terrorism and its ongoing commitment to securing a peaceful future for its citizens.