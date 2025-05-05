Somalia: SSC-Khaatumo Responds to Puntland President's Criticism Over Federal Government Ties

Las Anod, Somalia — The SSC-Khaatumo on Saturday issued its first official response to recent remarks by Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, who criticised SSC-Khaatumo for what he described as growing alignment with the Federal Government of Somalia.

Speaking to reporters, SSC-Khaatumo's Minister of Information, Najiib Barkhadle Warsame, rejected Deni's claims, saying his administration was under no obligation to consult Puntland on its relationship with the federal authorities in Mogadishu.

"Our engagement with the Federal Government is within our rights, just as Puntland maintains its own ties without consulting us. Both administrations can interact with the central government independently and within the legal framework," Warsame said.

He further criticised Puntland's relations with what he described as a "secessionist administration working towards Somalia's disintegration," in reference to Somaliland. "Puntland did not consult us when dealing with an unlawful entity. Why, then, are we expected to consult them regarding our legitimate ties with the Federal Government?" Warsame added.

The minister also noted that SSC-Khaatumo had repeatedly attempted to initiate dialogue and formal contact with Puntland, but had received no response, particularly from President Deni.

"Everyone else is more accessible than Puntland. It is now clear to us that we do not need to seek anyone's permission in pursuing our political interests," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Warsame stated that SSC-Khaatumo's decision to cooperate with the Federal Government was rooted in the political interests of their people. He stressed that parliamentary seats allocated to SSC should be elected from within their territory, rather than being delegated to other regions.