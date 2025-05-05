North Africa: Lower House Speaker Attends Second Day of Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference in Algiers

Algiers, Algeria, May 4, 2025 — The Speaker of Somalia's House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), continued his participation on Saturday in the second day of the Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference, which officially opened a day earlier in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

The annual gathering brings together parliamentary leaders from across the Arab world, with this year's agenda focusing heavily on regional developments -- most notably the situation in Palestine.

Speaker Sheikh Adan is leading the Somali delegation representing the Federal Republic of Somalia at the high-level conference.

He is expected to deliver a keynote address highlighting Somalia's perspective on the key issues under discussion, the importance of the forum to Somalia, and the country's active role within Arab parliamentary cooperation.

During his stay in Algiers, Speaker Sheikh Adan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from the host country, Algeria.

He will also meet with several of his Arab counterparts to strengthen parliamentary ties and enhance Somalia's collaboration with other Arab legislative bodies.