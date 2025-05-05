North Africa: Lower House Speaker Attends Second Day of Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference in Algiers

4 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Algiers, Algeria, May 4, 2025 — The Speaker of Somalia's House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), continued his participation on Saturday in the second day of the Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference, which officially opened a day earlier in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

The annual gathering brings together parliamentary leaders from across the Arab world, with this year's agenda focusing heavily on regional developments -- most notably the situation in Palestine.

Speaker Sheikh Adan is leading the Somali delegation representing the Federal Republic of Somalia at the high-level conference.

He is expected to deliver a keynote address highlighting Somalia's perspective on the key issues under discussion, the importance of the forum to Somalia, and the country's active role within Arab parliamentary cooperation.

During his stay in Algiers, Speaker Sheikh Adan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from the host country, Algeria.

He will also meet with several of his Arab counterparts to strengthen parliamentary ties and enhance Somalia's collaboration with other Arab legislative bodies.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.