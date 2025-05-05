Nigeria: African Wrestling Championship - Team Nigeria Win 4 Gold On Day One

Team Nigeria on Saturday won four gold medals in day one in the women's category of the the ongoing African Senior Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco.

Christianah Ogunsanya in the 53kg set the dice rolling for Nigeria, outclassing Ivorian Nogona Bakayoko 11-0 to clinch the Nigeria's first gold and her third African title.

In the 62kg Esther Kolawole outperformed Egyptian Al Mohamed Husseni 10-0 to win her third Africa title.

Damola Hannah Ojo followed the gold winning trajectory with a 6-0 victory over Ivorian Amy Youin.

In a concluding bout for day-one, Hannah Reuben in 68kg category dispatched Mariam Mesbah of Egypt 11-0 to make it four gold for Nigeria.

Reacting to the victory in Morocco, President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation( NWF), Daniel Igali, who led the delegation, expressed satisfaction with the performance, stressing that the athletes gave their all.

"I've been very impressed with the way they wrestled, and I think if they continue in that trajectory, Nigeria should be hopeful of many gold medals."

"I thank Nigerians, particularly the National Sports Commission led by Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade and the Bayelsa government among others for always supporting our activities. We hope to make everyone proud later when the final matches resume." Igali said.

Igali singled out the outstanding support of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to the athletes in complimenting the Federation's efforts.

Meanwhile, Mercy Genesis,50kg, Adijat Idris, 55kg, Ebipatei Mughenbofa,65kg, Jumoke Adekoye 59kg, and Ebi Biogos, 72kg will compete in Day-two for the women's freestyle

Stephen Izolo 65kg, Ebikeme Newlife 92kg, Oluwafemi Jackson 86kg, and Saviour Egoli 61kg will hope to add to the gold sweep for Team Nigeria when the men's freestyle bout resume on Sunday.

NAN reports that the 2025 African Senior Wrestling Championships which started on April 29 in Casablanca, Morocco is expected to end on May 4 (NAN)