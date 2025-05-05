South Africa: Has the South African Reserve Bank Gone Rogue?

analysis

A form of 'Trump derangement' seems to have infected the South African Reserve Bank - at least when it comes to dealing with Steinhoff.

An extraordinary multibillion-rand battle is raging between the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the surviving rump of the Steinhoff group, now named Ibex.

Despite being fought out under the watchful eye of the Pretoria High Court, this bitter "lawfare" is largely hidden and unreported.

This is mainly because of the extraordinary breadth and complexity of the litigation - and because of the SARB's insistence that much of its evidence must be redacted for public consumption, despite the fact it is being accused of using its draconian public powers in a destructive and arbitrary way.

It is the SARB's resort, so far unexplained, to what seems like a crude power play to prevent Steinhoff/Ibex from repaying its foreign debts, that smacks of Trumpism.

Our courts, however, have pushed back, with Judge Sulet Potterill delivering a swinging rebuke of the bank this past week in Steinhoff's so-called "0433 case", to which we'll return.

Yet, as the judge noted, the SARB's attitude was on full display in a remark from the bank's counsel in open court that if...