Rwanda: RSSB Commemorates Former Staff Lost in Genocide, Urges Fight Against Denial

The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), formerly known as Caisse Sociale du Rwanda (CSR), on April 30 paid tribute to 19 former employees who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The institution also renewed its call to combat genocide denial and ideology in all forms.

The commemoration began with wreath laying at a memorial monument at RSSB headquarters in Kigali, honouring the former staff who perished during the Genocide. The event continued at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where RSSB management, employees, families of victims, and Ibuka, gathered to pay their respects to all Genocide victims.

RSSB Chief Executive Officer, Regis Rugemanshuro, emphasised that commemoration should go beyond remembrance.

"This is the 31st time we remember the Genocide against the Tutsi. We stand with the families of our former colleagues to honour their courage and the contributions they made. However, remembering alone is not enough--it is a moment to reflect and to act," he said.

He stressed the importance of fighting genocide ideology, denial, and revisionism, urging staff and the public to combat such narratives at every level; from households to workplaces and on social media platforms.

"Those we remember today were not killed because they were incapable. They were murdered because of politics rooted in hatred and division; ethnic, regional, and ideological," he said. "We must continue to fight against those ideas wherever they appear. It starts with how we live, speak, and treat each other."

Rugemanshuro also highlighted the role of youth and heroism in stopping the Genocide, stating that today's Rwanda stands as a testament to the resilience and sacrifice of those who liberated the country.

"Stopping the Genocide and building the Rwanda we have today required extraordinary heroism. The youth who fought then have now rebuilt this nation from ruins. They gave survivors and all Rwandans a country where people are no longer judged by where they come from, but by their skills and contributions," he added.

He called on RSSB employees to reflect on the values that shaped post-genocide Rwanda and to honour the memory of victims by working in line with the country's development goals and national unity.

"I acknowledge the efforts of the former Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA), and I commend our government for giving survivors a chance to live, learn, and rebuild. As the RSSB family, let us continue to uphold these values and prove that their sacrifice was not in vain," he said.

Rugemanshuro concluded by urging all Rwandans to ensure that the phrase "Never Again" is not merely a slogan but a lived reality.

Marceline Nyirahabimana, a representative of Genocide survivors and a family member of a former RSSB employee, expressed deep appreciation for the institution's continuous support.

"When we remember our loved ones, we feel strengthened. It reminds us that they served the country and are not forgotten," she said. "This institution has walked with us over the years. They didn't only remember on this day; they opened their doors to us all year round."

Nyirahabimana called on institutions and people to go beyond commemoration by supporting survivors in practical ways, such as helping those still in need of housing.

While acknowledging the role of the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and Ibuka, she noted that more support is always welcome.

She also thanked the former RPA for saving survivors during the Genocide and praised President Paul Kagame for promoting unity and reconciliation.

"After the Genocide, people were broken. Some had the opportunity to seek revenge but chose peace. Today, we live as Rwandans, without labels. That's a great achievement," she said.

Philbert Gakwenzire, President of Ibuka, thanked RSSB for its continued commitment to honouring victims and supporting their families.

"This is a moment for all Rwandans to reflect on our unity and the path of development. Remembering is not just about mourning; it's about confronting the root causes of the Genocide and strengthening our resolve to prevent its repetition," he said.

Gakwenzire emphasised that remembrance is a foundation of national unity, rejecting claims that it hinders reconciliation.

"Some deniers argue that remembering disrupts unity, but it brings people together; survivors, former perpetrators, rescuers, and those born after the Genocide. It helps us analyse our history, learn from it, and take concrete measures to fight genocide denial and ideology," he explained.

Retired Lt. Col. Gerard Nyirimanzi delivered a reflection on Rwanda's history, tracing the roots of the Genocide from colonial manipulation to the liberation struggle led by the RPA.

He noted that before colonisation, Rwandans lived in unity, which is why the country was never involved in slave trade and enjoyed cultural cohesion. He said the Genocide was made possible by sowing division among Rwandans.

He urged all citizens to embrace corrective efforts to eliminate Genocide ideology once and for all.

"There is hope. Genocide ideology can be defeated if we remain committed," he said.

Jean Maurice Gasasira, a Genocide survivor, shared his personal story. He lived near what is now RSSB's headquarters in former Rugenge Sector, now Nyarugenge District, and lost both parents and two siblings during the Genocide.

"Despite everything, I rebuilt my life. I now have a family and a career. I thank everyone who contributed to the liberation and rebuilding of our country," he said.