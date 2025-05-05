Namibia Hit By 56 000 Malaria Cases This Year

Namibia has recorded over 56 000 malaria cases and nearly 100 deaths in the past five months, prompting a nationwide response to contain the worsening outbreak.

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao says the country has recorded over 56 000 cases from January until 20 April.

These recorded cases have led to 5 226 hospital admissions and 95 deaths, she says.

"By 20 April 2025, Namibia reported 56 130 cases [of malaria], with 5 226 cases of admission and sadly 95 deaths. This is too many," the minister says.

Speaking during a Workers' Day event at Oshakati yesterday, Luvindao said: "As we are all aware, the outbreak has occurred in 10 endemic regions, namely the Ohangwena, Kunene, Otjozondjupa, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Kavango West, Kavango East, Omaheke and Zambezi regions."

Luvindao said these cases also include border transmissions.

Local transmissions stand at 45 649 cases, accounting for 81% of cases reported in Namibia, she said.

"However, 10 466 cases were imported," she said.

The minister said the ministry is working alongside communities, partners, and other stakeholders to reduce the spread of malaria through preventative measures, as well as treatment.

Luvindao said the country still has a number of patients presenting to healthcare facilities at a late stage and within the "complicated phase".

"This makes it difficult to treat and could lead to death," she said.

SYMPTOMS

Malaria symptoms include fever, headaches, chills, shivering, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, diarrhoea, tiredness, as well as fatigue.

Luvindao said Namibians should not only look out for these signs and symptoms among themselves, but also ought to be the keepers of their neighbours.

She said a contributing factor to the high prevalence of malaria is stagnant water around houses, in which mosquitoes breed.

To prevent malaria, people should wear clothes that cover their arms and legs at night, she said.

The minister encouraged people to use mosquito repellents, such as anti-mosquito creams and oils.

'ALLOW INDOOR SPRAYING'

"Also close the windows and doors to avoid mosquitoes from entering rooms, and allow your house to be sprayed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services," she said.

Luvindao expressed concern over resistance to indoor residual spraying in some households, saying it is a crucial preventative measure.

Other key strategies highlighted include the distribution of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets, the application of larvicide to standing water, and the removal of stagnant water sources.

Clearing bushes and grass around homes was also emphasised as an important step in reducing mosquito breeding sites.

The minister urged all Namibians, across all sectors, to unite in a determined national effort to combat this public health threat.

"This is not only the task of the health ministry, but we ought to stand together, not just with the public sector, but also with the private sector to ensure we support each other in dealing with this public health threat," she said.

Luvindao stressed the importance of early treatment.

OHANGWENA CRISIS

The Namibian recently reported that nine people died from malaria in the Ohangwena region.

The region is grappling with a severe malaria outbreak, with over 5 000 cases reported to date.

The region's health director, Robert Nandjila, says Eenhana is currently experiencing the highest concentration of malaria cases in the region, with many infections originating from areas near Namibia's border with Angola.

He says the challenges posed by inadequate healthcare facilities compel many malaria victims to seek treatment across the border in Namibia.

"Angolan malaria patients are crossing into Namibia daily for treatment," he says.

Nandjila says in response to this public health crisis, the ministry has deployed three teams dedicated to combating malaria through several measures.

The Zambezi region, which is also affected by malaria, reported about 1 891 new cases two weeks ago, bringing the total number of malaria cases to 15 371, with 14 deaths and 626 hospital admissions since January.

Meanwhile, the Kavango West region recorded 11 598 cases until 20 April, with 10 deaths and 785 admitted patients.

KAVANGO WEST BATTLE

Kavango West health director Fransiska Hamutenya yesterday said the ministry has taken decisive measures apart from curative services, focusing on prevention.

"We have teams in the field doing focus investigations, active spraying, as well as larviciding," she said.

"We have received vehicles from the agriculture and transport ministries, and from the Electoral Commission of Namibia," Hamutenya said.

She said the Namibia University of Science and Technology's risk communication and community engagement students were deployed in the region for vector control.

"Medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, data capturers and environmental health practitioners are deployed from other regions to assist. Permanent positions are filled as part of the response plan," Hamutenya said.

She said the region has adequate anti-malaria commodities.

"No patient is sent home without medication and the pharmaceutical services department is working around the clock to ensure availability of commodities at all health facilities," she said.

Hamutenya said the region has few mosquito nets and more are needed.

She raised concern about cross-border patients, transport, and people's behaviour remaining challenges.

"Despite our request for stakeholders to come on board, no assistance has been received so far. Transport remains the biggest challenge for the field teams," Hamutenya said.

She said community members often do not seek medical care in time.

"Non-adherence to treatment leads to relapse and reinfection, as well as mosquito nets not being used for their intended purpose," she said.

Some people cover their vegetable gardens with the nets or use it for fishing, she said.

CROSS-BORDER ISSUES

The ministry is unable to do any field focus investigation or spraying activities on the other side of the border, Hamutenya said.

"Local cases from villages like Katava, Savate, etc., have contributed to a high percentage of Nkurenkuru district's cases."

She said the directorate has reached out to the Angolan consulate to arrange a meeting.

"Facilities are reporting cases daily to the regional surveillance officer and to the national level for compilation of national data," she said.

KAVANGO EAST CHALLENGES

According to Kavango East health director Idah Mendai, the region has made efforts to raise public awareness, improve cross-border engagement and reactivate indoor residual spraying.

"The ministry is aware of the staff shortage, and has developed a recruitment process," she says.

Mendai says nurses, medical officers and other cadres from non-affected regions have been sent to assist in response to the outbreak.

"At the moment we have sufficient drugs, especially oral drugs, but no mosquito nets in stock," she says.

"We are planning to hold a cross-border meeting soon. We have a high number of imported cases that were treated in our health facilities," she says.