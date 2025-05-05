Namibia: Labour Ministry to Create 3 600 Jobs in Biomass Sector

The Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations is planning to create 3 600 jobs through the implementation of the Global Accelerator and Social Protection for Just Transitions project.

This was one of the projects minister of justice and labour relations Wise Emmanuel mentioned when tabling his N$250.26 million budget in parliament on Wednesday.

Emmanuel said this initiative will work along with job-matching platforms like the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System, and the National Occupational Skills Audit Survey, to address Namibia's high unemployment.

"This budget will enable us to scale up programmes that are essential to the functioning of a stable and progressive labour market," said Emmanuel.

Namibia's unemployment rate stood at 36.9% in 2023, with youth unemployment at a staggering 44% according to the Namibia Statistics Agency's latest census report.

Last year, the country saw the construction of Namibia's first biomass power plant, involving an investment of about N$2.64 billion, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The 40 megawatt Otjikoto Biomass Power Station, situated 12 kilometres north of Tsumeb, will generate electricity from the combustion of wood chips from encroacher bush harvested from the project site's surrounding areas.

Namibia's biomass value chain was estimated to be worth N$21 billion.

During this financial year, Emmanuel said the ministry has budgeted for the finalisation of labour legislation amendments, the National Employment Policy, and the occupational safety and health bill.

The budget also includes resources to enforce the new national minimum wage, effective from 1 January 2025.

"This wage floor applies across all sectors and includes agency-placed workers," the minister clarified.

Additionally, the ministry will be working to address income inequality, which Emmanuel said remains one of Namibia's greatest challenges, with wage and business income being key contributors.

"We are devising measures to reduce these inequalities and promote equality of opportunity in the labour market," said Emmanuel.

The ministry is also planning on investing in modernising the Office of the Labour Commissioner by developing a new case management system and establishing it as an independent commission for alternative dispute resolution.

"This will enhance our capacity to resolve labour disputes swiftly and transparently, improving investor confidence and worker protection," said Emmanuel.

BUDGET BREAKDOWN

The N$250.26 million budget allocates N$245.26 million to operational expenses and N$2 million to development funding.

Key allocations include N$99.73 million for promoting harmonious labour relations, including dispute resolution and employment equity, and N$36.5 million for labour market services, including career guidance and productivity research.

Meanwhile, N$13.87 million has been allocated to international relations and tripartite consultations, and N$100.16 million was allocated for supervision and administrative support.

Capital projects include the construction of a new labour office at Nkurenkuru and expansion of the existing facility at Otjiwarongo.