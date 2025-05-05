Namibia: Truck Claims Life of Man in Zambezi

4 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Police in the Zambezi Region have registered a case of culpable homicide or negligent driving after the driver of a truck allegedly struck a pedestrian along the Trans-Caprivi Highway on Friday.

The pedestrian, who died on the spot, has been identified as Oscar Sitali and his next of kin have been informed.

According to Zambezi police spokesperson and head of community policing Kisco Sitali, the incident took place around 18h30 on Friday in the Liyamukulo area of Kongola.

"The driver was heading from the western to eastern direction along the Trans-Caprivi Highway and upon approaching Liyamukulo, the pedestrian who was alone was crossing the road from north to south. The driver was sober as per the breathalyser tests done by traffic officers and he has a valid driver's licence," noted Sitali.

Sitali added that information obtained indicated that the victim was running and was spotted at close range by the driver who tried to avoid the accident by swerving to the south. The pedestrian ran in the same direction and was hit.

"There are visible brake marks at the scene and the driver was alone with no passengers. The driver heard something hit on his truck and he stopped the truck almost 100 metres from the scene. The deceased sustained serious multiple injuries," stated Sitali.

The deceased was a resident of Sikaunga village, and his body was transported to the state mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.