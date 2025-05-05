Namibia: Truck Claims Life of Man in Zambezi

The Namibian Police in the Zambezi Region have registered a case of culpable homicide or negligent driving after the driver of a truck allegedly struck a pedestrian along the Trans-Caprivi Highway on Friday.

The pedestrian, who died on the spot, has been identified as Oscar Sitali and his next of kin have been informed.

According to Zambezi police spokesperson and head of community policing Kisco Sitali, the incident took place around 18h30 on Friday in the Liyamukulo area of Kongola.

"The driver was heading from the western to eastern direction along the Trans-Caprivi Highway and upon approaching Liyamukulo, the pedestrian who was alone was crossing the road from north to south. The driver was sober as per the breathalyser tests done by traffic officers and he has a valid driver's licence," noted Sitali.

Sitali added that information obtained indicated that the victim was running and was spotted at close range by the driver who tried to avoid the accident by swerving to the south. The pedestrian ran in the same direction and was hit.

"There are visible brake marks at the scene and the driver was alone with no passengers. The driver heard something hit on his truck and he stopped the truck almost 100 metres from the scene. The deceased sustained serious multiple injuries," stated Sitali.

The deceased was a resident of Sikaunga village, and his body was transported to the state mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police investigations continue.