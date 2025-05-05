Africa: Who Is WHO?

analysis

The decision by the United States (US) to leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reignited serious concerns about the future of global health.

How can we combat pandemics, prevent disease outbreaks and safeguard public health without strong international cooperation?

WHO is the United Nations' leading global health agency, working with 194 member states to tackle health challenges worldwide.

Established in 1946, its mission is to ensure health as a fundamental human right for all, regardless of race, religion or socio-economic status.

What makes WHO's definition of health so powerful is its holistic approach.

It goes beyond the absence of disease, defining health as a complete state of physical, mental and social well-being.

In an era of growing mental health awareness, this recognition is more important than ever.

ESSENTIAL ROLE

WHO plays an essential role in shaping global health policy and response.

As health is fundamental to human existence, WHO ensures it remains a priority in global discussions - whether related to climate change, poverty or conflict.

A major strength is its ability to coordinate efforts among governments, experts and organisations.

This exchange of knowledge enables well-informed, context-specific health solutions.

Countries don't have to learn from tragic losses; instead, they benefit from shared lessons, tools and strategies.

WHO also works to ensure universal access to essential health services while strengthening healthcare systems worldwide.

ACHIEVEMENTS

WHO has led some of the most important health achievements in history.

It eradicated smallpox and nearly eliminated polio, saving millions of lives.

It plays a vital role in tracking viruses, deploying medical supplies and supporting patient treatment, tackling diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.

WHO's leadership in addressing HIV-AIDS has drastically reduced infection rates and improved access to treatment.

In Namibia, for example, there has been a 70% reduction in mother-to-child transmission of HIV over 20 years, and 96% of babies born to women living with HIV are HIV-free.

This progress would not have been possible without WHO's guidance and support.

One of WHO's most critical contributions - particularly relevant to my field - is its work in advancing gender equality in public health.

By formally declaring violence against women a public health issue, WHO has mobilised global efforts to address gender-based violence (GBV) as a critical health and human rights concern.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO coordinated international surveillance, response, and policy efforts.

Through widespread education, vaccine distribution and resource mobilisation, it played a crucial role in saving lives and mitigating the pandemic's impact.

Beyond these achievements, WHO continues to address global challenges, from disease outbreaks, climate change to the health consequences of war and conflict.

It ensures that life-saving medical supplies reach even the most remote and crisis-stricken regions.

CONSEQUENCES

The US's withdrawal from WHO represents a significant loss, not only for the organisation but for global public health.

As WHO's largest financial contributor, its departure weakens the agency's effectiveness by reducing financial and technical resources.

This diminishes the world's ability to combat infectious diseases, respond to public health emergencies and implement preventive measures.

Member states contribute to rigorous research, information campaigns and hands-on technical implementation of crucial health programmes.

Without collective support, global health security is at risk.

In today's interconnected world, health outcomes are more interdependent than ever.

The rapid spread of infectious diseases, such as Covid has shown that global coordination is essential for effective prevention and response. WHO provides the structure needed to facilitate international cooperation in healthcare, ensuring that countries can act swiftly and effectively in health crises.

WHY IT MATTERS

The organisation represents the best of international cooperation, demonstrating how collective action can save and improve millions of lives.

Being part of WHO signifies a shared commitment to global health, aligned priorities and investment in the well-being of all people.

It is both a symbol of international solidarity and a crucial mechanism for protecting public health worldwide.

As we look to the future, we must remember why WHO was established and why its mission remains essential.

More than ever, we must stand in support of WHO and strengthen our collective efforts to create a healthier world.