Namibia: Walvis Bay Mayor Accuses Municipal Staff of Political Sabotage

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes has warned some members of the town's municipality of that political sabotage would no longer be entertained.

Forbes claims that elements within the municipality are deliberately failing in their service delivery mandate.

He made the remarks at a press conference held by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

He noted that the party believes in leadership focused on the best for the community and the country at large, rather than political affiliation or association.

"There is an element of sabotage within the municipality of Walvis Bay that needs to be dealt with. There is no way for a huge municipality not being able to remove refuse. It is impossible. There is no way that pothole tenders are going out. Every time a tender is about to be awarded, something goes wrong. It is political sabotage within the institution. We are going to deal with it. We will not rest. Those culprits will be dealt with. We will not be affected. We move forward and serve our people," he said.

Forbes said that the party would work together with the new CEO, Victoria Kapenda, and others who are willing to bring positive changes in the town.

He also noted that the current council has accomplished more in the past five years than the previous council, mentioning the example of land delivery, where groups like the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia received more than 2 000 plots.

Prior to the meeting, party members took to the streets for a clean-up campaign on Saturday morning.