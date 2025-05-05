Namibia: President Urged to Act On RCC Corruption Allegations

Landless People's Movement (LPM) member of parliament Utaara Mootu has called on president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to take immediate action against the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) amid allegations of corruption.

This comes as RCC acting chief executive Dasius Nelumbu allegedly made an unauthorised payment of N$4 million to four entities for the design of dams, despite the entities not being awarded such contracts by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform.

Mootu last month, while asking prime minister Elijah Ngurare questions in the National Assembly, accused the RCC board of protecting Nelumbu and concealing alleged misconduct.

The RCC board had called the reports an attempt to tarnish Nelumbu's reputation.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is reportedly investigating the matter.

"This should be a case where the president really shows us she is not just making mere statements that it is not business as usual, and deals with corruption," Mootu said.

The RCC board has, however, defended Nelumbu recently, saying he has improved the company and managed to rectify several issues, including helping the RCC obtain its good standing with the Social Security Commission and the Namibia Revenue Agency.

Mootu in parliament expressed concerns over the prime minister not being serious about the matter due to national budget debates.

She raised these concerns during an LPM press conference on Wednesday.

"This [the RCC] is a public entity which is supposed to serve Namibians and build infrastructure, but has become a symbol of abuse, financial abuse, and corruption, and it is clear to us that these matters are not due to administrative oversight, but a violation of procurement processes and corporate sabotage, and abuse of power from the acting chief executive," she said.

Mootu claimed Nelumbu's appointment took place without public advertisement and no transparency - "a clear violation of good governance".

She said the party would release evidence to unmask the RCC's ongoing corruption and would further consider introducing a motion to investigate how the RCC has been handled over the years and how staff members have allegedly been mistreated for flagging corruption.

"The president in her state of the nation address said she would address corruption under her tenure. While you can't claim this appointment was done during her term, it was just a year before she was in office.

"This was exposed during her tenure and she is not taking this seriously, and her administration is not suspending Nelumbu. This gives us concerns about how the incumbent government is addressing corruption," Mootu said.

She said this is a case of white-collar corruption which has led to the mismanagement of funds and staff members being persecuted.

Mootu's particular concern is the fact that the prime minister has not responded, nor has the ACC provided any feedback on progress made on the matter thus far.

She demanded full parliamentary scrutiny by a specially selected committee to investigate the RCC matter, as well as Nelumbu's suspension.

United People's Movement president Jan van Wyk has called for the RCC's shutdown, citing that it has become a burden on taxpayers.

"The RCC should have been closed down a long time ago, because it has failed to deliver on its mandate and has become the playground of tenderpreneur enrichment."

He said the new administration should also investigate other state-owned entities and address their lacklustre performance while still being funded.