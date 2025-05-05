East Africa: Malawi's Own Prof. Overtoun Jenda Honoured Among World's Top Scientists

Washington D.C./Lilongwe -- Malawi-born mathematics professor Overtoun Jenda has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), one of the most prestigious honours in global scientific circles -- a recognition of his lifetime contributions to mathematics, mentorship, and the advancement of science education.

Jenda, who has spent nearly 40 years at Auburn University in the United States, is among 471 distinguished scientists, engineers and innovators selected for the 2024 class of AAAS Fellows. He is being honoured in the field of mathematics -- the only mathematician from the state of Alabama to be selected this year.

"This year's class of fellows are the embodiment of scientific excellence and service to our communities," said AAAS CEO Dr. Sudip Parikh. "Their work demonstrates the value of sustained investment in science and engineering."

For Malawians, the recognition is deeply significant. Born and raised in Malawi, Jenda has become one of the nation's quiet giants -- a son of the soil who has risen to global acclaim through academic excellence, groundbreaking research, and a lifelong commitment to mentoring young scholars, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

A Global Leader, Rooted in Malawi

Jenda joined Auburn University in 1988 after earning his graduate degrees and teaching at the University of Kentucky. At Auburn, he has risen through the ranks from professor to department chair, associate dean, and now serves as associate provost and executive director of the Office of Special Projects and Initiatives.

His research focuses on the advanced fields of homological algebra and commutative algebra -- areas which, in simple terms, help scientists understand the structure of complex systems, including those used in quantum physics, neuroscience, robotics and data science.

Jenda is credited with co-developing new algebraic structures known as Gorenstein injective, projective, and flat modules -- concepts now studied and used by mathematicians worldwide. He worked closely on these developments with his former professor, Edgar Enochs, a pioneer in the field.

Despite his global status, Jenda remains a passionate educator and mentor. Over the years, he has taught thousands of undergraduate and graduate students and led initiatives to make STEM education more inclusive and accessible.

A Champion for the Next Generation

Beyond the classroom, Jenda leads the SPARK STEM Institute -- an ambitious initiative that provides academic pathways and mentorship for students from primary school through university. Through SPARK STEM, Jenda has designed programmes to help schools attract and retain students in science fields, equipping them with the skills to succeed in both academia and the workforce.

"Mentoring students across different programmes for over 30 years has allowed us to develop a model that supports students academically, socially, and professionally," said Jenda. "Seeing students thrive in STEM fields and pursue advanced degrees -- that's what makes all of this worthwhile."

While the AAAS Fellow designation comes with ceremonial recognition -- including a certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin representing science and engineering -- Jenda says his real reward lies in student success.

"As an academic, researcher, and administrator, I strongly believe in staying connected to teaching and mentoring," he said. "That connection to students is at the heart of everything I do."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Malawi Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Malawian Legacy in Global Science

Jenda's story is a powerful reminder of the contributions Malawians are making on the global stage -- often quietly and diligently -- in areas not always in the public eye.

His recognition by AAAS puts him in the company of the world's most accomplished scientists, but it also brings pride to Malawi -- a country whose educational challenges are many, but whose human potential is boundless.

For young Malawians dreaming of careers in science, mathematics, and engineering, Prof. Jenda's journey offers not just inspiration, but proof that excellence can begin anywhere -- even in a small corner of Africa.

Would you like a version of this formatted as a press release or newspaper article?