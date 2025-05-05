Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said Iraq's Foreign Minister handed over an invitation to President El-Sisi from the Iraqi President to attend the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit as well as the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, scheduled for May 17, 2025, in Baghdad. Dr. Hussein also conveyed the greetings of Iraq's Prime Minister to President El-Sisi, who welcomed the invitation. President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to the President and Prime Minister of Iraq, underscoring the profound historical relations between Egypt and Iraq as well as the close bonds their peoples share.

The meeting focused on ways to foster closer bilateral relations, notably in the economic, trade and investment spheres, exploring broader prospects of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries. The two sides confirmed the importance of furthering coordination and consultations between the two countries across an array of dossiers.

President El-Sisi and Iraq's Foreign Minister also reviewed regional developments, with the President emphasizing Egypt's keenness on the success of the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad. President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's full support for Iraq's upcoming chairmanship of the Arab Summit, particularly given the current circumstances in the Arab region, which necessitate comprehensive Arab solidarity.

The meeting involved an exchange of views with regard to the situation in Palestine and Syria, as well as ways to restore regional stability. They stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue for the Arab nation, reiterating their categorical rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.