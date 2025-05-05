Egypt: PM Chairs Meeting of Governors' Council, Calls for Confronting Building Violations

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli presided on Sunday over a meeting of the Council of Governors and security directors in the governorates.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of confronting building violations and encroachments on farm lands, pointing out to the progress achieved in that domain.

Madbouli said the government is following up encroachments on agricultural lands to confront and abort them.

The prime minister said that Egypt is on the threshold of parliamentary elections, underlining the need for vigilance in this crucial stage.

He called for coordination among the state agencies to control the prices ahead of the Eid Al Adha and prevent hoarding of commodities.