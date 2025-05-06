Sudan: Displacement Camp Leader and Family Members Shot Dead in South Darfur

Otash Camp / Nyala — Gunmen killed the head of the Otash camp for displaced people, his son, and another resident during an attack in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Saturday, according to sources from within the camp.

Abdel Razek Hassan Jalis, leader of the camp, was shot dead alongside his son, Abdul Wahid Abdel Razek, and Muhammed Abakar Adam. A child, Muhammad Abdelrahman Abakar Adam, was seriously injured in the same attack.

According to a statement by the General Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees, the victims were fired upon as they approached the source of gunshots that had already struck a child within the camp.

The killings sparked public outrage, with hundreds of displaced people and residents viewing the bodies and demanding retribution.

The Coordination laid full and direct blame on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accusing the RSF of being the de facto authority in the area and called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

The spokesperson for the Coordination also urged the international community to intervene with urgent protection for camps housing displaced persons and refugees.

Large swathes of South Darfur remain gripped by lawlessness, with escalating attacks and deteriorating security.

Radio Dabanga has not yet received any official statements.