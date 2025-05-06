Sudan Drone Attacks Raise Fears for Civilian Safety and Aid Efforts

The UN is sounding the alarm over escalating violence in Sudan following drone strikes near Port Sudan airport reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"These attacks appear to be the latest in a series of retaliatory military operations, conducted by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, targeting airports in each other's areas of control," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Monday.

The fighting between troops of the military Government and former allies-turned-rivals for power, the RSF, began in April 2023. The war has devastated much of the country, killing thousands and displacing over 8.6 million people, according to UN agencies.

As conflict rages in Khartoum, Darfur, and other areas, Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast has remained a relative safe haven and a key hub for UN and international relief efforts.

Multiple drone strikes

The RSF carried out drone attacks on a military base and other targets on Sunday near the airport - and on Monday, there was a second series of attacks targeting fuel depots in the eastern part of Port Sudan, according to latest news reports.

The RSF has not so far claimed responsibility for Monday's strikes which left fuel storage facilities ablaze in what the army characterised as an attack on civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General is "concerned with the recent reports of drone attacks on military and civilian infrastructure" in the area, which until now had largely been spared from the devastation of the year-long war.

Call for urgent dialogue

Mr. Haq stressed that the attack on Port Sudan was a "worrying development threatening the protection of civilians and humanitarian operations" in the city, which has become a lifeline for humanitarian aid across the country.

The Secretary-General "renews his call for urgent dialogue between the warring parties towards an immediate cessation of hostilities and an inclusive political process," Mr. Haq said. "This is essential to prevent further escalation, protect civilians, and put Sudan back on a path towards peace and stability."

On the humanitarian front, the UN's aid coordination office OCHA said the drone strikes have not directly affected its operations in Port Sudan.

UN aid operations continuing

"None of our offices, premises or warehouses have been impacted, and we continue to carry out our regular operations," Mr. Haq confirmed.

However, he added that the situation is being closely monitored, and that UN Humanitarian Air Service flights in and out of the city have been temporarily paused.

Beyond Port Sudan, recent strikes on power stations across Sudan have disrupted electricity and clean water supplies - worsening conditions for displaced families and returnees.

"We call on all parties to this conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted," the Deputy Spokesperson said. "Wars have rules, and international humanitarian law must be respected."