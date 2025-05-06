Africa: Afropop Worldwide Co-Presents Two Films With the African Film Festival

Once again, Afropop Worldwide is thrilled to partner with the New York African Film Festival, one of the most extensive festivals of its kind in the world.

This is the festival's 32nd year, and Afropop is co-presenting two remarkable films, one a deeply-felt family story of generational change in Ghana, the other a rare look at music culture in Guinea-Bissau, everything from the village square to the urban DJ dancefloor.

For a full listing of this year's films, click here.

Here's more on the two films Afropop will co-present.

The Fisherman

Zoey Martinson, 2024, Ghana, 105m

N.Y. Premiere

Atta Oko has spent his life as a proud traditional fisherman in rural Ghana. When he is suddenly forced into retirement, his life takes a whimsical turn as he is partnered with a modern, bougie talking fish. As fishy chaos ensues, Atta and his three quirky "associates" navigate the vibrant streets of Accra, chasing their shared dream of owning a fishing boat. Filled with laughter, magic, and the rich culture of Ghana, The Fisherman is a heartwarming tale of family, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a true fisherman.

Don't miss the post-screening Q&A with director Zoey Martinson.

Details and tickets here. Use code HORIZONS for $5 off general admission (enter the code before selecting your ticket).

Nteregu

Manuel Loureiro and Roger Mor, 2024, Portugal, 83m

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Portuguese with English subtitles

North American Premiere

Nteregu is a visual and sonic journey through the music of Guinea-Bissau. From the rhythms of the Tina (traditional Guinean drum) and the communal spirit of the mandjuandadi to the tabancas of the griots and the dance floors of Europe, the film traces the evolution of Guinean music across centuries. Featuring ancestral instruments and rare testimonies, it shows how music serves as a bridge, passing down values and knowledge between generations. The film also highlights how women, through the Tina, laid the cultural foundation of the nation and helped unify diverse ethnic groups through music.

Preceded by

Sita Bella, The First

Eugenie Metala and Jean-Marie Téno, 2024, Cameroon, 31m

French with English subtitles

An unmarked grave, a dilapidated cinema on the premises of a government ministry: this is what remains of Thérèse Sita-Bella's passage on earth. And yet she was Cameroon's first woman journalist, the first airline pilot, and one of Africa's first filmmakers, whose film Tam Tam à Paris was shown at the first edition of FESPACO in 1969.

Details and tickets here. Use code HORIZONS for $5 off general admission (enter the code before selecting your ticket).