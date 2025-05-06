Zimbabwe: Uz Lecturers Press On With Strike Despite Govt's Assurances to End Salary Stalemate

DESPITE assurances by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson that the government would address their grievances, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers say they have not noted any engagement and will continue with their industrial action.

UZ lecturers are at loggerheads with the institution and the government over poor remuneration, which they argue has been eroded by inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living.

Last week, presidential spokesperson George Charamba promised to escalate the lecturers' grievances to the relevant authorities, but the Association of University Teachers (AUT) has stated that there has been no engagement from the government.

"Nothing has changed since the comment alleged to be from presidential spokesperson Mr Charamba. Even that communication--we are still waiting for it to come formally. Nothing as yet. Hence, we are still in the trenches. The strike is indefinite," AUT spokesperson Obvious Vengeyi told NewZimbabwe.com.

Lecturers are demanding that their salaries be pegged at US$2,250, which they argue is on par with other higher education institutions in the region.

They are also bemoaning incapacitation, which has forced them to use personal resources to conduct lessons.

In a show of defiance, the lecturers have withdrawn from attending meetings, invigilating and marking examinations.

In an earlier statement, the lecturers said they had been frustrated by the slow pace of the government and UZ in addressing their plight.

"Despite prolonged engagement over 18 months, the employer and the minister have failed to meet AUT's demands or make any reasonable alternative offer, resulting in the issuance of a Certificate of No Settlement.

"The dispute remains unresolved, and lecturers and their families are languishing in extreme poverty, with a net monthly salary of less than US$250 and ZiG 6,000--a sum from which the employer harshly and unfairly expects employees to subsidise it by providing personal property as tools of work, including laptops, smartphones, data, and transport to and from work," read the letter.