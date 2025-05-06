South Africa: Ekurhuleni Issues Notices to Nearly 400 Striking Cops - South African News Briefs - May 6, 2025

6 May 2025
Mass Dismissals Loom for Ekurhuleni Cops After Illegal Strike

The City of Ekurhuleni has issued pre-dismissal notices to 389 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers who participated in an illegal strike on March 19, 2025, which caused widespread traffic disruptions on major highways, reports IOL. The officers were protesting overtime pay and salary adjustments. City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that the strike was not communicated in advance and constituted gross misconduct under the Labour Relations Act, as EMPD officers are considered essential services personnel.  All implicated officers have been suspended from duty and ordered to surrender city-issued equipment, including vehicles, firearms, and access cards, pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

Suspect to Appear in Court Over Missing Journalist and Partner

A suspect linked to the disappearance of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli is expected to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrates Court, reports EWN. Police said that four people were arrested and questioned, including one who was last seen with the couple before they went missing earlier this year. Ndlovu was last seen in January, leaving Capital Live SA, a community radio station in Mamelodi. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the remaining suspects will appear later this week in KwaMhlanga, where vehicle parts believed to belong to Ndlovu's car were found. Two VW Citi Golfs in the suspects' possession have been seized, and one of the accused is reportedly a local mechanic.

Four Killed in Bus and Vehicle Collision in Plettenberg Bay

Four people were killed in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on the N2 at the KwaNokuthula intersection in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape, reports SABC News. The provincial Mobility Department's spokesperson, Muneera Allie, said that a bus and a vehicle were involved in the collision. Four fatalities were confirmed. A stop-and-go traffic system has been implemented while the scene is being cleared.

