Kenya Power to Roll Out 45 EV Charging Stations in Major Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5, 2025 -- Kenya Power has announced an ambitious plan to install 45 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across six counties within the next 12 months, as the utility firm intensifies efforts to support the country's shift toward clean and sustainable mobility.

The chargers will be deployed in Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Taita Taveta, with six earmarked for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. The move is aimed at addressing a key infrastructure gap that has slowed EV adoption in Kenya.

"Kenya Power is committed to enabling the country's transition to electric mobility to catalyse the reduction of carbon emissions," said the utility's Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, during the opening of the 3rd Annual E-Mobility Conference and Expo in Nairobi.

"We aim to provide sufficient infrastructure to support motorists and encourage broader uptake of electric vehicles."

So far, the company has installed three EV charging stations within Nairobi as part of its pilot phase.

The transport sector accounts for roughly 23 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Kenya has committed to reducing its emissions by 32 percent by 2030 under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Supporting the EV transition is a critical part of this strategy.

According to Siror, Kenya Power is collaborating with private sector players to assess the energy and infrastructure needs of the e-mobility sector.

The utility has also introduced an e-mobility tariff aimed at providing affordable charging rates for EV owners.

Kenya has seen a steady rise in EV registrations, from 2,694 in 2023 to 5,294 in 2024, and now 9,047 as of May 2025. This growth is attributed to increased policy support, tax incentives, and improved consumer awareness.

Kenya Power's Board Chairperson, Joy Brenda Masinde, said the company is actively engaging with the government to push for more incentives.

"We will continue to advocate for policies that make EVs and charging infrastructure more accessible, including tax exemptions and subsidies," she noted.

The E-Mobility Conference, jointly organized by Kenya Power, GIZ, and the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK), brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors to accelerate EV adoption and investment in green transport.