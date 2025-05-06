Kenya: 4 Suspects Arraigned Over MP Ong'ondo Were's Murder

Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead by unknown assailants at City Mortuary round about on April 30, 2025.

Nairobi — Four suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were were on Monday arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts, but no charges were formally read to them.

They include William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, David Mihigo Kagame, and police officer Juma Ali Hikal.

Magistrate Irene Gichobi granted the prosecution 30 days to complete investigations.

The prosecution said the time will help trace more suspects, including a police officer believed to have coordinated the hit using a mobile line registered under a false identity.

Police say Imoli, who allegedly fired the fatal shots was arrested in Roysambu with two other suspects before leading detectives to Hikal's house, where a suspected getaway car was recovered.

The prosecution has said it is analysing CCTV footage in which Imoli is seen trailing the MP in town while carrying a bag believed to have hidden the gun.

He was also wearing police boots found at Hikal's residence. Searches uncovered ammunition, teargas canisters, police uniforms, over $4,800, and several phones.

Postmortem results by Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed the MP died from excessive bleeding after being shot five times in the chest. Investigators believe the murder was orchestrated by a well-funded criminal network.

More suspects, including a boda boda rider who aided in the escape, are being pursued. Police have described the case as complex, with more operations planned in Homa Bay and other counties.