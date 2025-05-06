Ethiopia Embarks On Accelerated Manufacturing Endeavors

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is advancing its manufacturing sector through increased investment opportunities, expanded market access, and enhanced capital financing mechanisms.

These efforts were prominently showcased at the third 'Made in Ethiopia' Expo held in Addis Ababa, where government officials and industry leaders gathered to review progress and promote collaboration.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner, Zeleke Temesgen highlighted the country's ongoing initiatives to create a stable and attractive investment climate.

He emphasized the government's dual approach: promoting Ethiopia's investment potential internationally while strengthening collaboration with domestic stakeholders to improve the business environment.

A key discussion panel on the second day of the expo focused on "Expanding the Manufacturing Industry's Global Export Market Access Options and Integrating into Global Trade Systems."

Commissioner Zeleke stressed that Ethiopia is working to convert its vast potential into tangible outcomes by improving logistics, encouraging public-private partnerships, and connecting international buyers with local producers.

As part of this strategy, the Ethiopian Investment Commission has launched a campaign targeting over 3,000 internationally recognized companies to invest in Ethiopia, aiming to boost both foreign direct investment and local participation in manufacturing.

State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Endalew Mekonnen, reiterated the government's commitment to export growth.

He said Ethiopia is prioritizing both continental and global markets, while developing essential infrastructure, promoting quality production, and aggressively pursuing market access through bilateral, multilateral, and WTO negotiations.

The state minister also noted that Ethiopia has completed five rounds of WTO accession talks and is finalizing preparations for the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) pilot project, a landmark agreement among 52 African nations.

He emphasized the sector's potential to tap into the CFTA's $3 trillion market and called for greater use of science and technology to improve quality, productivity, and global competitiveness.

Director General of the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA), Hana Tehelku emphasized role of capital markets in industrial transformation.

She announced the rollout of long-term financing tools, such as infrastructure bonds, to support manufacturers, particularly SMEs, and highlighted the implementation of new legal frameworks aimed at increasing market competitiveness.

Hana also urged manufacturers to embrace financial innovations and strengthen partnerships with foreign investors to ensure sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The third Made in Ethiopia Expo ultimately served as a critical platform for aligning public and private sector efforts to advance Ethiopia's integration into the global economy and strengthen its domestic manufacturing base.