Zimbabwe: Harare Socialite Lured, Locked in, and Raped - Suspects Remanded in Custody

Two men who allegedly lured a Harare socialite under the pretense of a business meeting and subsequently took turns raping her have been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate.

Thabo Blessing Dube, 27, Martin Charlie, 25, appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with rape.

Although the State, through Rufaro Chonzi had agreed to a US$200 bail for each of the accused magistrate Gofa refused pointing to the numerous aggravated indecent assault allegations in the Form 242 and requiring the State to explain its bail approval.

Chonzi indicated he will file written submissions on Tuesday morning.

Magistrate Gofa said she will deliver her bail ruling on Wednesday.

Shepherd Kudzanayi Makonde is representing the two accused, while lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami from Muvhami Attorneys is assisting the complainant.

The State alleges that on 9 April 2025, Dube contacted the complainant who is a socialite inviting her for a meeting but they failed to meet.

On April 30, 2025, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from the pair requesting a meeting.

Subsequently, the complainant reportedly met Charlie at Megawatt along Samora Machel Avenue, and he then drove them to number 11 Frank Johnson Avenue in Eastlea.

Pretending to see his boss, Charlie went into the building and came back shortly after. Dube then arrived with a woman named Sbahle, and they got into the car.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charlie drove to town, dropping off Sbahle before proceeding to Eastlea, where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue, Harare.

Dube went into the building, and Charlie directed the complainant to the meeting room. Inside, the complainant was surprised to see a bed.

Turning back, she saw Charlie lock the door behind them and Dube reportedly entered through another door, locking it and laughing.

When the complainant cried for help, Dube reportedly silenced her, telling her not to anger Charlie and ordering her to remove her clothes.

Charlie then pushed her onto the bed and allegedly ordered her to undress.

It is the State's case that she removed her dress and he raped her. While Charlie was taking a bath, Dube reportedly raped her.

The Court was also informed that Dube raped her a second time.

Charlie then threatened the complainant, saying he knew her well, and told her to get dressed and leave unnoticed.

The pair booked a ride for the complainant, and she went home. Following this, the complainant was medically examined.