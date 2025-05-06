Mauritius: Health Minister Urges Population to Undergo Hypertension and Diabetes Screenings

In the context of the global May Measurement Month campaign, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, called on the population to undergo regular screenings for hypertension and diabetes, underlying the importance of early detection in preventing serious health complications.

May Measurement Month, a global campaign spearheaded by the International Society of Hypertension, aims to raise awareness about high blood pressure and its long-term implications.

Speaking at the launch of a Blood Pressure Screening campaign and free screening and counselling sessions for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), this morning, in Ebène, Minister Bachoo highlighted the worrying prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and prediabetes in the country, and was adamant that it was better to detect these diseases early on than to treat late.

He emphasised that early diagnosis of NCDs such as hypertension and diabetes could significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Regarding the current budget allocation within the health sector, Mr Bachoo indicated that 80% of the Ministry's budget is currently directed toward curative actions, while only 20% is allocated to preventive initiatives. On that score, he underscored the need to shift focus and resources toward prevention to achieve long-term public health goals.

On the same occasion, the Minister provided an update on the prevailing Chikungunya and dengue situation, reassuring the public that it remains under control. He recalled the regular screening measures in place at the airport to detect potential cases, while ongoing larvicing and fogging operations are being conducted to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes and curtail the transmission of the diseases. He added that with the upcoming winter season, conditions will be less favourable for mosquito breeding.

Furthermore, Mr Bachoo listed out ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery and ensure better patient care, with regular surprise visits effected at Victoria Hospital and the New Cancer Centre to identify and address inadequacies and operational shortcomings.

He acknowledged the shortage of healthcare personnel, while referring to a deficiency of 300 doctors and 1,500 nursing staff across the system. He assured that Government was actively working on strategies to resolve these concerns.