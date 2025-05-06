Sierra Leone Leads Regional Push to Close Immunization Gaps During African Vaccination Week 2025

Freetown — The Government of Sierra Leone, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and a broad coalition of national and international health partners proudly commemorate African Vaccination Week (AVW) 2025 under the inspiring theme "Immunization for All is Humanly Possible."Sierra Leone has made significant strides in expanding immunization coverage, reducing child mortality and preventing outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. Sierra Leone has high immunization coverage rates, with over 90% coverage of DTP3, or the third dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis-containing vaccine - commonly used as a marker for a health systems' ability to consistently reach children with immunization.

From 24-30 April 2025, Sierra Leone joined countries across Africa to mark the 15th edition of African Vaccination Week - an initiative led by WHO to highlight vaccination as a basic human right and one of the most powerful public health tools in existence.

This year's campaign, which culminated in a High-Level Event hosted by Vice President Jalloh, Health Minister Austin Demby, the AUC, and key immunization partners such as WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi, underscores the urgent need to reach every person, especially children who have yet to receive a single dose of routine vaccines. Across the continent, millions of children missed vital vaccinations due to health service disruptions, leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases.

African Vaccination Week offers a crucial opportunity to strengthen political commitment, mobilize communities, and fortify national and global partnerships that sustain immunization programmes.

The 2025 theme is both a challenge and a promise - a reminder that with decisive leadership, strong community engagement and sustained investment, we can reach every child, every family and every community with life-saving vaccines. Equity in immunization is not just an aspiration; it is a humanly possible reality.

However, challenges remain in reaching the most under-served and remote communities. Africa accounted for 1.8 million of the 4.2 million lives saved by vaccination globally in 2023. "The Big Catch-up" initiative has vaccinated over 5 million 'zero-dose' children in Africa since its launch in 2023. DTP3 coverage among one-year-olds in the region increased from 72% to 74% (post-COVID-19 pandemic), even with a rising birth rate. These advancements have been possible thanks to government efforts and the support from partners including Gavi, UNICEF, WHO and others.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, reaffirmed Sierra Leone's commitment: "Immunization is a cornerstone of our public health system. We are committed to ensuring that no child in Sierra Leone is left behind. Together, we can protect every life - because immunization for all is humanly possible."

"Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to give every child a fair chance at a healthy future. UNICEF is proud to work with the Government of Sierra Leone and partners to ensure no child is left behind," said Rudolf Schwenk, UNICEF Representative in Sierra Leone.

"We thank Sierra Leone, under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio and Minister Austin Demby, for being such a strong champion of immunization domestically and across Africa," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi. "Sierra Leone has maintained progress on routine immunization even while introducing new vaccines and responding to disease outbreaks. Gavi is committed to this partnership, helping to protect more children against more diseases over the coming five years, and contributing to Sierra Leone's sustainable growth and development."

Over US$ 200 million in Gavi support since 2001 has enabled Sierra Leone to expand vaccine coverage significantly, adding vaccines against rotavirus, pneumococcal disease, HPV, polio (IPV), measles, rubella, yellow fever, cholera and malaria to its routine immunization programme. Successful campaigns have included preventive Ebola vaccination and mpox outbreak response. This partnership also strengthens Sierra Leone's health system through investments in cold chain, training and solarisation.

"Vaccines are a powerful tool that protects individuals and communities, paving the way for healthier futures. This African Vaccination Week, we reaffirm our commitment to working alongside the government and partners to ensure that every person in Sierra Leone, regardless of where they live, has access to these life-saving interventions. 'Immunization for All is Humanly Possible' is not just a slogan; it's a goal we can achieve through collective action and unwavering dedication," said Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative to Sierra Leone.

"Today, as we stand shoulder to shoulder with partners - Gavi, WHO, UNICEF and many others - we reaffirm our shared mission: to close the immunization gap, reach the zero-dose child, and strengthen primary health care systems. It is only through collective action, community engagement and strong leadership that we will build resilient health systems and ensure no one is left behind," said Prof Julio Rakotonirina, Director of Health and Humanitarian Affairs, African Union Commission.

Throughout African Vaccination Week, Sierra Leone will:

conduct outreach campaigns and mobile vaccination drives to reach under-served areas and hard-to-reach populations;

support catch-up vaccination initiatives to ensure children and adolescents receive missed doses;

engage parents, caregivers, traditional leaders, and health workers through public education and community mobilization to strengthen vaccine awareness; and

promote vaccine confidence and tackle misinformation to ensure informed decision-making across communities.

With the continued support of its partners, the Government of Sierra Leone is strengthening its health systems, expanding cold chain infrastructure and increasing domestic investment in immunization, laying the groundwork for sustained vaccine coverage and a healthier, more resilient population.

Together, we will ensure that every person in Sierra Leone - no matter where they live - has access to the vaccines they need to survive and thrive. Immunization for all is not just a goal; it is Humanly Possible.

Notes to Editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About the Ministry of Health, Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Health (MOH) of Sierra Leone is the government body responsible for overseeing public health and medical services nationwide. Guided by its vision of achieving universal health coverage, the MOH is committed to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens. The ministry develops and implements health policies, coordinates responses to public health challenges, and prioritizes disease prevention and health system strengthening. In collaboration with international partners, NGOs, and local communities, the MOH works to improve health outcomes, particularly in maternal and child health, infectious disease control, and health infrastructure development.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children in Sierra Leone, visit https://www.unicef.org/sierraleone. Follow UNICEF Sierra Leone on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

About the African Union

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999). The AU is guided by its vision of "An Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena."

https://au.int/en

About WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO), established in 1948, is the United Nations specialized agency for public health. Operating in over 150 countries, WHO works with governments and partners to coordinate international health efforts, set standards, provide technical support, and promote health and well-being for all.