Africa: NUSOJ Publishes Its Annual State of the Media Report

5 May 2025
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

This year's report highlights an alarming scale of media freedom violations across various regions. These include incidents where journalists or media houses are attacked and instances where repressive policies, legislation, and practices are carried out to restrict media freedom.

While it is encouraging that no journalist was killed in 2024 - the first time this has occurred since 2005 - the report concludes that the media remains under siege from state and non-state actors alike. According to the findings, police forces and security agencies are identified as the leading perpetrators, responsible for over 80% of all recorded violations - indicating a systemic pattern of abuse by state actors.

The publication also examines legal, constitutional and administrative measures that restrict media freedoms and access to information. It highlights the deplorable working conditions facing journalists, which seriously affect their ability to work independently and hinder the functioning of a free media. It further reveals the deeply rooted culture of impunity and the different forms of gender-based violence experienced by women journalists, both offline and online.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman said: "Journalists in Somalia continue to endure what no professional should ever face - fear, violence and uncertainty, simply for telling the story. This report challenges those in power to choose accountability over abuse and respect over repression. Journalism is not a threat - it is a lifeline for a peaceful and stable Somalia, where a just rule of law prevails".

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger welcomed the publication of the report and praised the meticulous work made by the NUSOJ. "This report is essential for exposing the challenging realities facing journalists on the ground and a powerful tool for advocacy, accountability and reform in the country", he said.

