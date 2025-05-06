Liberia: Smile FM Closure Sparks Uproar in Grand Gedeh As PUL Calls for Immediate Reopening

Grand Gedeh County — Smile FM, the only community radio station in Grand Gedeh County, has been forcibly shut down.

The closure occurred on Monday, May 5, after a group reportedly acting on the orders of Superintendent Alex Grant stormed the station. Broadcast Technician Cyrus Gbeway was allegedly assaulted during the incident, his phone destroyed, and he was dragged off the premises.

Police officers later sealed the building and barred all staff from returning.

PUL President Julius Kanubah described the move as a direct attack on press freedom and demanded that the station be reopened without conditions. "Local authorities must immediately end their interference and allow Smile FM journalists to operate without fear," Kanubah said.

The shutdown comes amid a leadership dispute at Smile FM. Two rival boards have emerged, each claiming to oversee the station's operations. The current Station Manager, Solo Uriah Lewis, has been replaced by Randolp Yonkpao Saydee under a newly constituted board led by Madam Watchen Ophelia Boley --allegedly with the backing of Superintendent Grant.

Superintendent Grant confirmed to the PUL that he ordered the temporary closure of the station, citing concerns over a possible confrontation between supporters of the two factions. He said the decision was intended to prevent violence stemming from a rumored forceful installation of Saydee.

The original board, chaired by Madam Jesadeh G. Barzon, has rejected the changes, calling them illegal and politically motivated.

The PUL echoed these concerns, warning that the escalating situation threatens not only the station's independence but the safety of its staff.

"The government does not own Smile FM," Kanubah emphasized. "This is a clear case of political overreach that must be addressed immediately."

Journalists associated with the station say they are now under surveillance and receiving threats, further deepening concerns about their safety. The PUL has called on Police Commander Moses Gberyan to ensure the protection of all media workers and reverse the lockdown on the station.

The PUL is currently engaging stakeholders in an effort to mediate the dispute and ensure the resumption of independent broadcasting in the county.