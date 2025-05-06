Zimbabwe: Find Time to Visit Public Health Institutions and See What Citizens Are Going Through - Youth Minister Asks Mnangagwa

Minister of Youth Tinoda Machakaire has asked President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make time to visit the country's public health care institutions and see their deplorable state.

Machakaire had gone to visit a sick relative, where he "discovered" the dire state of public hospitals.

Zimbabwe's public health care system has been deteriorating for years, this worsened by a severe brain drain as health care professionals leave for greener pastures.

In a social media post, Machakaire urged Mnangagwa to see "firsthand" the terrible state of public hospitals.

"I visited one of our public health institutions this morning to see a relative and left deeply concerned by the conditions I witnessed.

"What I saw was deeply moving--a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges.

"Your Excellency, you have earned the admiration of this nation for your compassion, humility and tireless dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens. Under your leadership, many have found renewed hope. It is because of this trust in your care for the people that

"I respectfully plead with you: please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself. There is no substitute for seeing, listening and understanding firsthand what our citizens are going through," he wrote.

Concerns have been raised time and again over the lack of medical equipment, demotivated workers and poor conditions, but to no action from the government.

Recently, a South African had to be airlifted back home from Bulawayo where he had fallen ill due to inadequate medical treatment.

Added Machakaire, "The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration; it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens.

"As your appointee and one whom you have tasked to speak for the young people of our great nation, I feel a solemn responsibility to speak openly: sometimes, in our desire to present progress, we may unintentionally overlook important realities on the ground."

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) in a recent statement called on the government to urgently intervene and solve the crises in the health sector.

ZINA President Enock Dongo, in a statement, said the critical shortage of medical equipment and resources in hospitals, which he says has led to public blame directed at nurses for inadequate patient care.

Opposition politician Linda Masarira, last week, launched a petition to the government to fix Zimbabwe's collapsing healthcare system.