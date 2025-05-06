Zimbabwe: Power Outages in Parts of Harare After Highfield Substation Catches Fire

5 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Some areas in the southern part of Harare are experiencing power outages following a fire at the Highfield substation, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has reported.

In a statement, ZETDC said the fire damaged critical equipment.

"As a result, the following substations are currently affected: Willowvale, Beatrice, Workington and Glen Norah.

"Consequently, the following areas are experiencing power outages: Parts of Southerton (Industrial & Domestic), Workington (Industrial), Old New Ardbennie (Industrial, including Varun and Steel Brands), Parts of Willowvale (Industrial), Rugare, Westwood, Lochnivar, Highfield, Parts of Waterfalls, Parts of Mbare, ZESA Enterprises and ZRP Southerton," reads the statement.

Temporary measures have been put in place to temporarily supply power to the Workington and Willowvale areas.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has revealed there will be excessive load shedding after the Hwange Power Station suffered "a technical fault."

With the power disturbances at Hwange Power Station, Zimbabwe's daily power generation has now dropped by 300 MW. Noting that on Sunday the daily statistics were at 979 MW and at 670 MW on Monday.

