Zimbabwe: Duo Raped Socialite, Booked Taxi Home for Her After - Court Hears

Two Harare men have been locked up following their arrest on allegations of raping a socialite.

The case went viral over the weekend after the socialite (name withheld) opened up on social media.

The two are Blessing Dube (27) from Chitungwiza and Martin Charlie (25) from Manresa.

They appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded them in custody to this Tuesday for bail ruling.

It is alleged that on April 9 2025, Dube contacted the victim, inviting her for a business meeting, but they failed to meet on the day in question.

On April 30 2025, she allegedly received a WhatsApp message from Charlie, and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel Avenue and he drove to number 11 Frank Johnson Eastlea for business.

"The second accused (Charlie) went into the building pretending to go and see his boss, and he came back in a few minutes. The first accused (Dube) came with a certain lady called Sbahle, and they entered the car.

"The second accused drove to town, where Sbahle dropped off and then drove to Eastlea, where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue, Harare.

"The first accused went into the building, and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to be held.

"The complainant was shocked to see a bed, and when she turned back, she saw the second accused locking the door, and the first accused entered the room using the other door, locked it and started to laugh.

"The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused, who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes," reads court papers.

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her and Dube forced her to suck his manhood.

The two allegedly took turns to rape her whilst forcing themselves on her mouth.

"After the act, the complainant went to the bathroom where the second accused was, and he again had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

"The first accused also had sexual intercourse with her for the second time without her consent," the State alleges further.

The court heard that the accused persons booked an InDrive for the complainant, and she went home which is when she filed a police report.