Zimbabwe: We Have Been Saying This for Years! - Machakaire's Call for Redress of Collapsing Public Health Sector Stirs Up a Storm

Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire stirred the pot, Monday with his plea to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently address the collapsing health care system.

Machakaire's admission that public hospitals are in desperate need of attention from Mnangagwa drew both praise and criticism.

"I visited one of our public health institutions this morning to see a relative and left deeply concerned by the conditions I witnessed. What I saw was deeply moving--a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges. The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration; it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens," Machakaire posted on his social media pages.

However, critics of Mnangagwa's government and the Zanu PF party were far from sympathetic.

Former Mt Pleasant Member of Parliament and renowned lawyer Fadzayi Mahere had harsh words for the cabinet minister, arguing that Mnangagwa's entire government should admit failure and resign en masse.

"So, when we will be raising alarm about the dilapidated state of the public health system, do you think we will be lying? Are you only concerned now because it has affected you directly? Do you ever raise these issues with Minister Mombeshora in your cabinet meetings? Do you finally accept that Zanu Patriotic Front has destroyed the public health system?," commented Mahere.

Mahere added: "Would you concede that Mnangagwa has failed to deliver on his promise of quality healthcare for all? You have nobody else but yourselves to blame since you have been in power for 45 years. Mauraya nyika. What a mess! All of you must resign."

Human rights and democracy activist Freeman Chari also gave Machakaire a piece of his mind, labelling Mnangagwa's government officials "morons" who have invested in propaganda tactics rather than fixing the problems in the health sector.

"These people are morons. For years we have been saying hospitals are deathtraps, and Nick Mangwana would send a cameraman to take a picture of a single bed somewhere and claim things are well. A few weeks ago Pinjisi died begging for Pain Eeze and they posted a shelf with ARVs in Gwanda claiming all is well. People have been arrested for saying this," Chari wrote on his X account on Monday.

He added: "Next, some moron will post potholes in Victoria Falls and say "baba Munangagwa road yashata" Yet we have been talking about this for ten years and being castigated for it. This is why I say, when the time comes show no mercy!" This whole situation felt like a case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

One X user, MaZwangendaba, said that every time ordinary citizens raise concerns about poor public health services, they are often laughed at and scoffed at by Zanu Patriotic Front and some government officials, as if they are barking up the wrong tree.

"Kana tichitaura tinonzi tirimadununu and labelled puppets of the west. They tell us it's because of sanctions we asked for. I am glad you have seen what we will be talking about. Open the eyes of your comrades," she said.

Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi, who himself may not be entirely off the hook considering his past role as a government official, echoed this sentiment. He said Machakaire's acknowledgement of the dire situation in Zimbabwe's public hospitals could be the first step towards tackling the long-standing health problems.

"A rare official acknowledgement of the dire situation in our Health Sector, this kind of public honesty is what solves our challenges," he wrote on his X account Monday.

Former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is also in self-imposed exile, said Machakaire had shown courage and bravery, qualities needed to tackle national problems.

"We commend Minister Machakaire for his bold honesty and compassion. His recent statement highlights what many Zimbabweans already know: our public healthcare system is in crisis, and urgent action is needed. This is not just about politics. It's about people. About dignity. About saving lives," she said.

Some even warned Machakaire that he might be skating on thin ice, potentially facing dismissal from the government for speaking the truth.

"I pray and hope you don't get fired for telling the truth about the disaster that is in our hospitals. It's so pathetic that our government has been focusing on things that should not be prioritised and leaving our Healthcare to decay," said one X user who identified as African Academia.

It appears Mnangagwa's government is on an admission of failure overdrive after George Charamba's recent admission that University of Zimbabwe lecturers on strike have a genuine grievance, pledging to take the matter up.

This comes after Machakaire's urgent call for Mnangagwa to look into the collapsing health sector, suggesting a potential shift in how the government is handling public concerns.