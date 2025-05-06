Liberia: President Boakai Receives Liberia Football Association( LFA) Leadership

2 May 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has met with the leadership of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) at the Executive Mansion to discuss collaborative strategies aimed at enhancing football development across the nation.

The LFA delegation included:

Hon. Mustapha I. Raji, President, Prof. Sekou W. Konneh, 1st Vice President, Hon. Saye-Taayor A. Dolo, 2nd Vice President, Mr. Pawala Janyan, Executive Committee Member and Mr. Emmett Crayton, General Secretary.

During the meeting, President Boakai emphasized his administration's commitment to leveraging sports as a catalyst for national unity and youth empowerment. He acknowledged the pivotal role of football in fostering community engagement and providing opportunities for young Liberians.

"Football serves as a unifying force that brings our people together and offers a pathway to personal and national development," stated President Boakai.

Adding, "We are dedicated to working closely with the LFA to elevate Liberian football to new heights."

LFA President Mustapha Raji expressed gratitude for the President's support and outlined the association's initiatives to expand youth leagues, enhance coaching standards, and seek international partnerships to elevate the standard of Liberian football throughout the country.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation to create sustainable growth and success for Liberian football at all levels.

