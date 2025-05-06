Namibia: Zambezi Man Dies in Suspected Hippo Attack

5 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Zambezi region on Sunday opened an inquest case after a 56-year-old man died from a suspected hippo attack in the Lusu area.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali said it is alleged the man left his village on Friday morning to go to the crop fields with his firearm, and did not return home that day.

Sitali added that some family members went looking for the man on Saturday and found him dead.

"They called the police, who went to the scene. The police officers checked the body and observed that the man had sustained injuries to his stomach and had broken legs. It was also observed that there were tracks of a hippo, which is allegedly what attacked him," stated Sitali.

The deceased has been identified as Oliver Simasiku, a resident of Kakoma village.

His firearm was found at the scene and the body was transported to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted.

Simasiku's next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue

